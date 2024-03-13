Former UFC champion Mark Coleman was hospitalized Tuesday after rescuing his parents from a house fire

Coleman, 59, was put in an induced coma in intensive care, manager Michael DiSabato said late Tuesday, according to NBC. DiSabato said that family members expect Coleman, who suffered from smoke inhalation, to survive.

The fire broke out at about 4 a.m. Tuesday in the Coleman family’s home in Fremont, Ohio, according to WTOL.

The fire, which was fought by members of seven fire departments, began in the kitchen. The roof of the house collapsed soon after fire crews entered the structure, which is considered a total loss.

UFC hero Mark Coleman saved his elderly parents lives today by helping them escape a house fire.

He’s currently in ICU at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

After rescuing his parents, he ran back in to the flames to attempt a rescue of his dog, who later died😢😢 pic.twitter.com/SZYNg7QXxi — Oasis MMAov (@OasisMma) March 13, 2024

Coleman made two trips to save his parents, but then collapsed on his third trip when he attempted to save the family dog, Hammer, according to NBC.

Coleman’s daughter, Morgan Coleman, explained Coleman’s heroic efforts in a post on Instagram.

“As many know, our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and beloved dog, hammer,” she posted

“He managed to carry both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save hammer. He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act,” she wrote.

“Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter. The strongest [and] bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time. We will miss our sweet hammer so deeply,” she wrote.

Kenzie Coleman added to her sister’s account, writing on her Instagram Stories that Hammer “saved [Mark’s] life by barking until he woke up,” according to People.

Praying for the legend Mark Coleman, who is currently in critical condition after rescuing his parents in a house fire last night. He reportedly went back into the house for their dog and lost consciousness in the fire. Bravery doesn’t even begin to describe it. pic.twitter.com/Fx6ijDb0Dl — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 12, 2024

“I woke up today with some of the most devestating news. Anyone who knows me knows my dad is my world. Whatever you believe in please keep my dad and family in your thoughts and prayers. I love you daddy if anyone can get through this it’s you,” she wrote.

“My dog already got taken from me please don’t take my daddy … rip to my puppy who was my world,” she wrote.

Coleman was the UFC’s first heavyweight champion in 1997, according to ESPN.

He was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame in 2008.

