Former UK Commander in Afghanistan Tells Levin Biden Should Be Court-Martialed, Not Impeached

The former commander of the British forces in Afghanistan argued that President Joe Biden should not be impeached, but rather court-martialed for “essentially” surrendering to the Taliban and “betraying the United States of America.”

“I don’t say this lightly and I’ve never said it about anybody else — any other leader in this position. People have been talking about impeaching President Biden,” Col. (Ret.) Richard Kemp told Fox News host Mark Levin on his program “Life, Liberty & Levin,” which aired over the weekend.

“I don’t believe President Biden should be impeached. He’s the commander in chief of the U.S. Armed Forces who’s just essentially surrendered to the Taliban.”

“He shouldn’t be impeached,” he said.

“He should be court-martialed for betraying the United States of America and the United States Armed Forces.”

According to Kemp’s bio, he commanded the British Forces in Afghanistan in 2003 and later worked at Downing Street “as head of the international terrorism team at the Joint Intelligence Committee, where he was responsible for producing assessments on the growing global terrorist problem for the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.”

“Over this period he was also a member of Cobra, the government’s top-level crisis management committee. He Chaired the Cobra Intelligence Group, responsible for coordinating the work of the national intelligence agencies, including MI5 and MI6, during the July 2005 London bombings, the Madrid and Bali attacks and a number of high profile political kidnappings.”

Kemp told Levin that Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan has made the world a much more dangerous place.

“I think the consequences of what’s just happened and what’s still happening are absolutely devastating for the whole of the Western world,” he said.

“What we face now is a terrorist threat coming out of Afghanistan that is greater than the terrorist threat before 9/11,” he continued.

Kemp believes the threat is greater now because al Qaeda — the terrorist organization that conducted the 9/11 attacks — will be able to fully reconstitute in Afghanistan.

“Al Qaeda and the Islamic State are strong in Afghanistan at the moment,” Kemp said. “Al Qaeda fought along the Taliban in recent battles. They will operate freely.”

The counterterrorism expert contended China and Russia are celebrating NATO’s defeat in Afghanistan and will be emboldened to push ahead in places like Taiwan and Ukraine.

“So the whole world just became vastly more dangerous. The U.S. government — President Biden humiliated the United States. He humiliated the United States Army,” Kemp said.

He observed, “[W]hat we’re seeing, and what we have seen in the last few days, is — it’s the greatest foreign policy disaster that I have seen in my lifetime of any nature from any Western country.”

Kemp also took Biden to task for the president’s remarks last week in which he claimed Afghans were not willing to fight for their freedom, so why should the U.S.

“I think I would say that I’ve never heard such a disgraceful speech from the president of the United States of America as I heard the other day when he — he said the buck stops with me. But he then went on to explain how the buck actually stopped with everybody else,” Kemp said.

“It wasn’t him to blame, it was everybody else, starting from President [Donald] Trump.”

Kemp highlighted that Biden pulled the rug out from under the Afghan forces by withdrawing U.S. air support, as well as maintenance and logistical support, which greatly impacted their ability to fight on.

Former CIA director and four-star Gen. David Petraeus — who led the NATO war effort in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011 — provided a similar assessment last week.

Both combat veterans faulted Biden for claiming the Afghan forces were not willing to fight.

Petraeus called Biden’s words “uncharitable” and not square with the reality that tens of thousands of Afghan soldiers died in the war.

Kemp did not pull punches, condemning the president’s statement.

“[F]or that man to basically accuse Afghan forces of cowardice — a man who has never fought himself, I should add — for him to accuse the Afghans of cowardice I think is a national disgrace for America. The Afghan national security forces have fought and died alongside American soldiers in Afghanistan, and British soldiers,” Kemp said.

“And 50,000 of them — 50,000 of them — have been killed in action against the Taliban in the last seven years. That is a phenomenal number. It dwarfs the casualties that we, Britain and America, took, and is about two-thirds of the size of the current British army.”

