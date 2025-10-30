Share
Former University Employee Who Flipped Turning Point Table Arrested for 'Heinous' Threats Against Trump

 By Ole Braatelien  October 30, 2025 at 12:49pm
The FBI and Secret Service arrested 27-year-old Derek Lopez in El Paso, Illinois, on Tuesday, after he allegedly threatened President Donald Trump.

If convicted, the former Illinois State University employee faces five years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Illinois.

“The arrest follows a month-long investigation coordinated with the above agencies, which also included the Illinois State University Police Department, regarding Lopez’s online and in-person activities,” according to an FBI memo, which Fox News obtained. “Lopez is alleged to have recently made threats against a sitting President, which prompted the current federal charges.”

Following Lopez’s court hearing Wednesday, FBI Director Kash Patel warned other would-be perpetrators.

“The threats against President Trump allegedly posted by this individual are heinous and have no place in American society,” Patel told Fox News.

“Let this be a message to all who consider threats of violence not just against public officials, but any American, that this FBI will find you and bring you to justice. I want to thank our local partners, the El Paso PD in Illinois, as well as USSS who assisted us with this case,” Patel said.

More than a week earlier, on Oct. 17, police arrested Lopez for allegedly “disrupting an informational tabling event,” according to WMBD-TV in Peoria, Illinois.

Video showed Lopez, who worked as a teaching assistant at the time, flipping over a Turning Point USA table on campus.

“Well, you know, Jesus did it, so you know I gotta do it, right?” Lopez said before flipping the table and walking away. “Thanks guys, have a great day.”

Days later, on Oct. 20, the university made an announcement about Lopez.

“While Illinois State University does not comment specifically on personnel matters, we can confirm Derek Lopez has been relieved of his duties as a graduate teaching assistant pending further investigation,” the school said, according to Fox News.

Regarding his alleged threats against Trump, Lopez’s preliminary and detention hearings are scheduled for Nov. 3.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




