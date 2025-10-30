Former University Employee Who Flipped Turning Point Table Arrested for 'Heinous' Threats Against Trump

The FBI and Secret Service arrested 27-year-old Derek Lopez in El Paso, Illinois, on Tuesday, after he allegedly threatened President Donald Trump.

If convicted, the former Illinois State University employee faces five years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Illinois.

“The arrest follows a month-long investigation coordinated with the above agencies, which also included the Illinois State University Police Department, regarding Lopez’s online and in-person activities,” according to an FBI memo, which Fox News obtained. “Lopez is alleged to have recently made threats against a sitting President, which prompted the current federal charges.”

The FBI Springfield Office, in collaboration with our federal and state partners, are announcing the arrest of Derek Lopez, 27, for making threats against President Donald Trump within the Central District of Illinois. We are grateful for the significant assistance provided by… pic.twitter.com/ZcweRhE9oE — FBI Springfield (@FBISpringfield) October 29, 2025

Following Lopez’s court hearing Wednesday, FBI Director Kash Patel warned other would-be perpetrators.

“The threats against President Trump allegedly posted by this individual are heinous and have no place in American society,” Patel told Fox News.

“Let this be a message to all who consider threats of violence not just against public officials, but any American, that this FBI will find you and bring you to justice. I want to thank our local partners, the El Paso PD in Illinois, as well as USSS who assisted us with this case,” Patel said.

BREAKING: Derek Lopez, the former ISU teaching assistant who was arrested for flipping over a TPUSA table, was just arrested AGAIN for reportedly making threats towards President Trump. FAFO https://t.co/pEZkw1D0hI pic.twitter.com/Zzcml4oTTA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 29, 2025

More than a week earlier, on Oct. 17, police arrested Lopez for allegedly “disrupting an informational tabling event,” according to WMBD-TV in Peoria, Illinois.

Video showed Lopez, who worked as a teaching assistant at the time, flipping over a Turning Point USA table on campus.

“Well, you know, Jesus did it, so you know I gotta do it, right?” Lopez said before flipping the table and walking away. “Thanks guys, have a great day.”

WATCH: A teacher assistant at Illinois State University flipped over a @tpusastudents table and tore down flyers promoting an upcoming @alexstein99 event. 🎥 @jessburback @tpusastudents pic.twitter.com/ydhIfcEa24 — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) October 17, 2025

Days later, on Oct. 20, the university made an announcement about Lopez.

“While Illinois State University does not comment specifically on personnel matters, we can confirm Derek Lopez has been relieved of his duties as a graduate teaching assistant pending further investigation,” the school said, according to Fox News.

Regarding his alleged threats against Trump, Lopez’s preliminary and detention hearings are scheduled for Nov. 3.

