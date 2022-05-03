Share
Former US Attorney McCarthy Lays Out Criminal Charges Supreme Court Leaker Could Face

 By Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project  May 3, 2022 at 3:09pm
Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy identified multiple charges the person who leaked a draft of the Supreme Court decision in the Mississippi abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson could face.

According to a draft majority opinion written in early February by Justice Samuel Alito, the court plans to strike down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and return power to the states to determine laws regarding abortion.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” Alito wrote.

The Supreme Court issues most of its high-profile decisions at the end of the term in late June or early July. Many think the leak was designed to pressure at least one justice to change his or her vote in order to uphold Roe.

Appearing on the Fox News program “Outnumbered” on Tuesday, McCarthy said there are multiple crimes with which the leaker could be charged.

“These are government records. All the people who work at the Supreme Court, they’re not private actors. They’re all government officials — the justices, the clerks who work for them, their staff, support staff at the court,” McCarthy said.

“The materials they work with are government records. If you embezzle a government record, that’s a federal crime,” he continued.

“If you convert it to your own use, that’s a federal crime. If you obstruct a judicial proceeding, it’s a federal crime.”

Will the Supreme Court leaker be identified and charged?

The former U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York further noted that the Supreme Court has interpreted committing fraud against the government broadly.

“Anything you do in the way of corrupt or deceptive practices that undermine government functions can be prosecuted as a conspiracy to defraud the government,” McCarthy said.


“So there’s a lot of bases for criminal investigation here, and it’s very important that they get on it and do it because the thing with these fraud cases or these leak cases is if you don’t get on it right at the beginning, the information gets too diffuse, and it gets very hard to nail down where the leak was,” he concluded.


In a Tuesday news release, the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion, and Chief Justice John Roberts announced he had ordered an investigation into the source of the leak.

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts stated. “The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”

“This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project




Conversation