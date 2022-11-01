Former Vikings Assistant Coach Adam Zimmer Dies at Age 38

Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer died yesterday at the age of 38.

Zimmer was working as a consultant for the Cincinnati Bengals this season. Before that, he’d been an NFL assistant coach for 16 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and the Bengals.

Most recently, he had worked on the coaching staff of his father, former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who was fired earlier this year after two losing seasons with the Vikings.

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. “We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

“We had fond memories of Adam from the four years that he spent in our organization as an assistant coach from 2006-09, including serving as a member of our Super Bowl Championship coaching staff,” the Saints said in a statement. “Adam was knowledgeable, hard working, well-liked by everyone he came into contact with, and enthusiastic. During his time with the Saints, he quickly developed into an excellent coach.”

Tragic news: Adam Zimmer, the former #Vikings co-defensive coordinator and son of Mike Zimmer, has passed away, his sister Corri announced. He was 38. Adam Zimmer was working for the #Bengals this season as an offensive analyst. A kind man gone far too soon. pic.twitter.com/g0kI825zEQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

The Vikings also issued a statement, saying the organization was “heartbroken” at the news.

Statement from #Vikings ownership on the tragic passing of Adam Zimmer at age 38: pic.twitter.com/egChMkrlAt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

No cause of death or other details were immediately reported.

Adam Zimmer’s mother, Vikki, died suddenly at the age of 50 in 2009. CBS Sports said that she had died “unexpectedly.”

Adam’s sister, Corri Zimmer White, wrote about her brother’s passing in an Instagram post, saying he also had passed “so unexpectedly.”

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday,” she wrote. “The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don’t know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly. I’m so lost, I’m so overwhelmed, I’m so heartbroken.

“My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask. Always telling me what a good job I did and how proud he was of me. His support and love for me was SO big and I hope he knew how much I loved him. In the last year he told me countless times how he loved watching me be a mom and how proud he was of me.”

White closed her post with a request for prayer for her family, followed by her own prayer.

“Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this,” she wrote. “Lord, we need your strength now more than ever. Please don’t let us lose faith.

“Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay.”

