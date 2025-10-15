Former Vikings Star Nukes Tim Walz's Failure to Protect Girls in Sports: 'The Devil Has His Hands All Over Minnesota'

Former Minnesota Vikings captain Jack Brewer blasted leaders in the state for refusing to comply with President Donald Trump’s directive to protect girls’ sports.

Brewer told Fox News that although he is long retired, he still has family members living in Minnesota, where top Democrats refuse to protect girls by banning boys from their spaces.

“I still have plenty of family in Minnesota — nieces, nephews, cousins — and family members who coach high school sports there,” Brewer said.

He added, “My family is being held hostage to these dark and demonic laws.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison dodged the Trump administration’s deadline last Friday to enforce a ban.

Ellison blamed the ongoing government shutdown.

The administration ruled last month that Minnesota’s transgender policies violated Title IX, referencing a controversy involving a transgender softball pitcher who led a girls’ team to a state title.

Federal officials also noted cases of transgender athletes competing elsewhere in the state.

The Department of Justice has sued Maine and California for similar violations. A Minnesota referral is expected once the government reopens.

“President Trump is absolutely right to demand that men stay out of women’s sports,” Brewer said. “When Congress is back in session, he should cut all federal funding to states that continue this insanity.”

Brewer said Minnesota has become “the laughingstock of America.”

Hundreds of school board members from more than 100 districts have signed an open letter urging Ellison and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to comply with Trump’s executive order.

Brewer said Walz and Ellison are defying the will of their citizens.

“You have hundreds of school board members who have stood against this, yet a governor and an attorney general with that much control are forcing their leftist, satanic ideals on people who want nothing to do with it,” Brewer said.

He continued, “The world is watching as Minnesota has become the epicenter of this darkness — the devil’s den. Something needs to change, and the people of Minnesota need to wake up.”

Ellison has accused the Trump administration of “bullying” students who identify as transgender.

Brewer cited Scripture and blasted Walz and Ellison for championing a demonic ideology.

“The Bible talks about this — Jesus said it’s better to have a millstone tied around your neck and be cast into the sea than to harm one of His little ones,” he said. “Our nation was founded as a Christian nation — not one that appeases or promotes sexual immorality.”

On Instagram, the Jack Brewer Foundation shared a quote in which the former NFL star unleashed on Minnesota’s top Democrats.

“The devil has his hands all over Minnesota — and Tim Walz and Keith Ellison are leading the charge,” the foundation wrote. “God cannot bless a state that harms His little ones.”

Another comment on the same post, he added, “President Trump is right, men don’t belong in women’s sports.”

