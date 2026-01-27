Share
News
Sports
Former NFL athlete Jack Brewer, seen in a 2020 photo, said the real reason Minnesota Democrats are so angry about the Trump administration's deportation of illegal aliens is that it's eroding liberals' power base.
Former NFL athlete Jack Brewer, seen in a 2020 photo, said the real reason Minnesota Democrats are so angry about the Trump administration's deportation of illegal aliens is that it's eroding liberals' power base. (Republican National Committee / Getty Images)

Former Vikings Star Says Minnesota Dems Are Angry with ICE Because Trump Is 'Deporting Their Voters'

 By Jack Davis  January 27, 2026 at 2:50pm
Share

A former Minnesota Vikings star says the real anger being generated in Minnesota is from liberals who see their power base eroding amid President Donald Trump’s push to deport illegal immigrants.

“We’re deporting their voters. That’s part of what’s happening, and it’s blowing up their whole plan,” former Vikings captain Jack Brewer told Fox News.

Brewer said open borders have transformed Minneapolis.

“You can’t allow people to come into your country who don’t carry the same morals and values that you do. That’s what’s happening. Minneapolis is protecting these thugs. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

“These people are demonic. I’ve done work in Third-World countries for 25 years. The values are not the same,” he said.

“You cannot let people come into the United States who come from cultures like that, because they bring their culture with them. That’s what’s happening,” he said.

Brewer said unchecked liberal impulses have led the city further and further down the road to ruin.

“There is something wrong in Minneapolis. We need a city-wide behavioral health assessment. People have completely lost reality,” Brewer said.

“I hope President Trump sends in the National Guard. We need curfews. We need real consequences for attacking law enforcement. These men and women should be able to do their jobs and go home to their families safely,” he said.

Brewer said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who gave him the key to the city in 2018, is both a symbolic and substantive reason the city has failed.

Related:
Democrats Charge Forward with Shutdown Plan Over ICE Funding

“He tap-dances for Somalis. He does anything to go against the culture of America and Christianity for them,” he said.

Last year, Brewer told Fox News that Minnesota had become “the laughingstock of America” for its insistence on allowing transgender athletes into girls’ sports.

Brewer said even though it is common sense that men should not play in women’s sports, in Minnesota, “a governor and an attorney general with that much control are forcing their leftist, satanic ideals on people who want nothing to do with it.”

Brewer said Minneapolis Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are championing a demonic ideology.

“The Bible talks about this — Jesus said it’s better to have a millstone tied around your neck and be cast into the sea than to harm one of His little ones,” he said. “Our nation was founded as a Christian nation — not one that appeases or promotes sexual immorality. We are destroying the souls of our children.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Arizona Senate Pressuring State Attorney General to Resign Over Controversial Comments
DOJ Releases Massive Trove of Epstein Files Documents, Statement on Trump Involvement
Pam Bondi Releases Video Statement After the Arrest of Don Lemon: 'We Are Coming After You'
Judge Throws Out Half of the Federal Charges Against Luigi Mangione, Taking Death Penalty Off the Table
Texas Issues Disaster Declaration as Flesh-Eating Parasite Spreads North from Mexico
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation