Former Vikings Star Says Minnesota Dems Are Angry with ICE Because Trump Is 'Deporting Their Voters'

A former Minnesota Vikings star says the real anger being generated in Minnesota is from liberals who see their power base eroding amid President Donald Trump’s push to deport illegal immigrants.

“We’re deporting their voters. That’s part of what’s happening, and it’s blowing up their whole plan,” former Vikings captain Jack Brewer told Fox News.

Brewer said open borders have transformed Minneapolis.

“You can’t allow people to come into your country who don’t carry the same morals and values that you do. That’s what’s happening. Minneapolis is protecting these thugs. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

🚨 JUST IN: Former Minnesota Vikings captain Jack Brewer says the Left is only so angry at ICE “because we’re deporting THEIR VOTERS.” “That’s part of what’s happening and it’s blowing up their whole plan!” He’s SPOT-ON. 💯 “There is something wrong in Minneapolis. We need a… pic.twitter.com/jibOWDRYQe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 26, 2026

“These people are demonic. I’ve done work in Third-World countries for 25 years. The values are not the same,” he said.

“You cannot let people come into the United States who come from cultures like that, because they bring their culture with them. That’s what’s happening,” he said.

Brewer said unchecked liberal impulses have led the city further and further down the road to ruin.

“There is something wrong in Minneapolis. We need a city-wide behavioral health assessment. People have completely lost reality,” Brewer said.

“I hope President Trump sends in the National Guard. We need curfews. We need real consequences for attacking law enforcement. These men and women should be able to do their jobs and go home to their families safely,” he said.

Brewer said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who gave him the key to the city in 2018, is both a symbolic and substantive reason the city has failed.

“He tap-dances for Somalis. He does anything to go against the culture of America and Christianity for them,” he said.

“SICKENING… THE AUDACITY, THE LAWLESSNESS”@JackBrewerBSI says Minneapolis protest activity is “sickening,” adding, “The audacity, the lawlessness,” and warning, “You don’t get to attack our law enforcement officers and not pay a grim price for it.”@brianglenntv pic.twitter.com/OKWHNE56Xg — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 26, 2026

Last year, Brewer told Fox News that Minnesota had become “the laughingstock of America” for its insistence on allowing transgender athletes into girls’ sports.

Brewer said even though it is common sense that men should not play in women’s sports, in Minnesota, “a governor and an attorney general with that much control are forcing their leftist, satanic ideals on people who want nothing to do with it.”

Brewer said Minneapolis Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are championing a demonic ideology.

“The Bible talks about this — Jesus said it’s better to have a millstone tied around your neck and be cast into the sea than to harm one of His little ones,” he said. “Our nation was founded as a Christian nation — not one that appeases or promotes sexual immorality. We are destroying the souls of our children.”

