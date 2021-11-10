Former WH Doc Ronny Jackson Says Obama Accused Him of 'Betrayal' for Calling Out Biden's Decline

You’re either with the Democrats or you’re against them. It’s all about politics. Reality is irrelevant. Delusion is the new reality.

Former President Barack Obama allegedly accused a former White House doctor of betrayal for suggesting that President Joe Biden should take a cognitive test.

According to Ronny Jackson, a retired Navy doctor and a first-term Texas representative, Biden isn’t up to his job. He should know. Jackson was the White House doctor for former Presidents Obama and Donald Trump.

In a podcast with Republican Rep. Jim Banks, Jackson said he received a “scathing” email from Obama shortly after tweeting about Biden’s mental flubs.

“He just tore me up,” Jackson said. “An entire page about how disappointed he was in me and how it was beneath me as a physician and beneath me as an officer in the military to be attacking Joe Biden like this. And it was a betrayal of the trust that he and his administration had put in me.”

He betrayed Obama’s trust? Trust in what? The unreal?

Jackson convinced Trump to take a cognitive test to quiet his critics. (Trump answered all the questions correctly.) When Jackson called for Biden to do the same, his old boss allegedly attacked.

At 78, Biden is already the oldest president in U.S. history.

“I know what that job entails, both physically and mentally, and how demanding it is,” Jackson said. “And I can tell you right now, I’m 100 percent sure that Joe Biden is incapable of doing that job.”

“All I know is that he’s got age-related cognitive decline, right? He’s not mentally fit right now. He’s 78 years old and you can see it.”

Did Obama think Jackson was betraying the American people by casting doubt on Biden’s mental acuity? They already doubt it.

One thing is certain: Democrats and their media lapdogs have double standards when it comes to questioning a president’s mental fitness. They were forever trying to paint Trump as a blithering madman.







Trump took a cognitive test and aced it. Why won’t Joe do the same?

When establishment outlets don’t like a story, they go quiet. It’s like an ostrich sticking its head in the sand.

They must forget the whole world is watching. Here’s a clip from Australia:



Obama and his globalist pals have a plan. They’ve had it for a long time. They want to create a new reality where they are the masters and the rest of us are cogs at best and slaves to the machine at worst.

The establishment media is the face of that machine. The leftists know it.

To achieve their dream of a new reality, globalists seek to weaken America, one of the last champions of personal liberty.

Ronny Jackson is a realist and just called them out on their delusion.

More power to him.

