Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks Lands New Gig at Fox

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks is now the chief communications officer for FOX.

FOX, the company being spun-off due to 21st Century Fox’s merger with Disney, will include Fox News, Fox Broadcasting Network and others.

Fox also announced Monday that it had hired Danny O’Brien as head of government relations.

O’Brien was a senior government affairs and policy executive at General Electric who served as chief of staff for a portion of former Vice President Joe Biden’s terms in the Senate.

“Hope and Danny are proven leaders and world-class public affairs professionals,” said Viet Dinh, FOX Chief Legal and Policy Officer. “Together they will define and project Fox’s voice to our relevant communities.”

Hope Hicks named communications chief for New Fox https://t.co/rRQ4IUOUP4 pic.twitter.com/Pb5k3KZw8w — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 8, 2018

Hicks had worked for the Trump Organization and transitioned to President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015. She served a stint as White House communications director. She stepped down in February amid questions about some answers she provided to the House Intelligence Committee.

Fox Corp names Hope Hicks EVP for Communications – Lachlan builds more ties to Trumpworld. Dem named top lobbyist. — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) October 8, 2018

Hicks, who will be based in Los Angeles, had no public comment Monday, CNN reported.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, though, issued a tweet praising Hicks.

“FOX won’t find anyone smarter or more talented than Hope Hicks. So happy for my friend. They are beyond lucky to have you and the East Coast misses you already,” she said.

FOX won’t find anyone smarter or more talented than Hope Hicks. So happy for my friend. They are beyond lucky to have you and the East Coast misses you already. https://t.co/mUQUlip5oc — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 8, 2018

In addition to Fox News and Fox Broadcasting Network, the new FOX unit will include Fox Sports and TV stations. Lachlan Murdoch, son of 21st Century Fox boss Rupert Murdoch, will be its CEO and board chairman.

The deal is expected to be concluded early in 2019, which is when the new appointments will take effect.

The agreement will give Disney most of the entertainment and media holdings currently run by 21st Century Fox.

In preparation for the deal to take place, Fox recently announced a series of appointments that ensures most of the top executives overseeing the units that make up the new FOX will continue in roles they currently occupy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

