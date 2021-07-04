When a president’s verbal aberrations become normal, there is a deeper problem than “gaffes,” that needs to be addressed, according to a former White House doctor.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who was a White House physician for former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said Saturday that he supports the standard set while Trump was in office and Democrats demanded that he take a cognitive test.

“The far left and the mainstream media were demanding that be the new standard for anybody who’s going to lead our country and be our commander in chief and our head of state,” Jackson said Saturday, according to Fox News.

“I’m just saying I agree with them at this point — we need to get it done,” he said.

Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment in 2018, scoring 30 out of 30.

Jackson, who last month joined fellow Republicans in urging Biden to be tested for cognitive decline, said the issue grows more urgent with every day.

In its reporting on Jackson’s comments, the U.K. Daily Mail reported Biden looked “confused” during a visit to a Michigan pie shop on Saturday.

“I think he’s demonstrating every single day that there is something going on,” Jackson said.

“You don’t need to be a physician to look at this behavior and see there’s something concerning happening.”

Jackson said Biden’s current condition is graver than simply a continuation of the gaffes that are a hallmark of Biden as a politician.

“You can go back – there’s 40 years of tape of this man – he’s always made gaffes and stuff but these are different, he’s confused, he’s disoriented,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the issue is not that Biden is aging, but how he is aging.

“We all know people who are 100-years old, who basically are as sharp as a tack, and we know people who are in their mid-60’s that having some cognitive difficulties … and I think he’s on that end of the spectrum,” he said.

“He’s just not aging gracefully at this point,” Jackson told Fox.

Jackson said he wants Biden to do nothing more than follow the precedent Trump set.

“I’m just asking them, when you do the physical exam include the cognitive assessment,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned the standard precedent has been set and they need to follow and do the same.”

