Former White House Doctor Has New Warning About Joe Biden: 'Going to Get People KILLED!'

A former White House doctor is sounding the alarm regarding President Joe Biden’s mental health.

On Saturday, Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician under Barack Obama and Donald Trump and who currently serves as the congressman for Texas’s 13th congressional district, took to Twitter with a stern and chilling warning about Biden’s cognitive fitness for office.

“It’s TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief,” Jackson wrote. “He doesn’t know where he’s at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China. His cognitive decline is going to get people KILLED!!”

Here we have a former White House physician, which presumably means that he is one of the top medical professionals in the nation, saying that Biden’s cognitive decline is enough to get Americans killed. This is really scary stuff.

Jackson is not the first doctor in the country to sound the alarm regarding Biden’s mental health; it has been a constant source of concern ever since he became president.

In the summer of 2021, psychiatrist Tanveer Ahmed told Andrew Bolt of Sky News Australia that Biden was showing several signs of dementia and that it was likely to get worse in the coming years.

Earlier this year, GOP Rep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee, who practiced medicine before entering Congress, called on the White House to be more transparent regarding Biden’s mental health and demanded that he take a cognitive test.

Indeed, it is getting increasingly harder to argue with the fact that Biden has serious cognitive issues. He seemingly cannot get through a single speech without tripping over his words or making some sort of embarrassing gaffe.

There have also been instances of Biden being unable to remember the names of people who are standing right next to him during speeches.

While individually many of these seem humorous, Jackson is absolutely right that taken together, these speak to a real danger to the safety and security of the American people, especially given world events.

We are on the brink of World War III, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while China is taking increasingly aggressive action against Taiwan and is engaging in acts of espionage against the United States.

If World War III does break out, all signs suggest that Biden will not be able to handle it.

If you need any evidence that this actually will put people in danger, you need to look no further than the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden’s cognitive decline does indeed put Americans in jeopardy. It signals to our enemies that we are a weak country and encourages them to take aggressive actions against us that threaten our national security.

It is indeed well past time that Biden took a cognitive test. If he continues like this, it could very well spell disaster for our country.

The American people deserve a strong and decisive leader who has the mental and physical ability to lead, and we have seen time and time again that Biden is just not that leader.

