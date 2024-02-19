Marco Troper, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, died Tuesday inside the Clark Kerr Campus dorm at the University of California, Berkeley.

No foul play is suspected in Troper’s death.

Troper’s grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, told SFGATE that she believes her grandson died of a drug overdose. “He ingested a drug, and we don’t know what was in it,” Wojcicki said, adding, “One thing we do know, it was a drug.”

It could take up to 30 days to confirm the results of a toxicology report.

Troper was a freshman math major in his second semester at UC Berkeley and a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity, the New York Post reported.

The Post reported that Troper was found unresponsive in a campus dormitory around 4:23 p.m. on Tuesday and that emergency attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

“Berkeley Fire Department notified UCPD that they were attempting life-saving measures on the victim,” the University of California Police Department said in a statement. “UCPD responded, and Berkeley Fire Department pronounced the person deceased.”

Troper’s grandmother said her family wants to prevent this sort of tragedy from happening to any other families.

Does the fentanyl crisis scare you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (190 Votes) No: 9% (18 Votes)

In a Facebook post, Wojcicki wrote, “Marco’s life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together. Marco, we all love you and miss you more than you will ever know.”

Regarding her grandson she said, “Marco was the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being.”

Esther Wojcicki is author of the 2019 bestseller, “How to Raise Successful People” and is sometimes referred to as the “Godmother of Silicon Valley.”

Troper’s mother, Susan Wojcicki, became the 16th employee to join Google and was chosen to lead YouTube. Her spouse, Marco’s father Dennis Troper, holds an executive position at Google.

She resigned from her position at YouTube in February 2023 to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects.”

Marco Troper leaves behind four siblings.

Overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in 2021 for the first time in recorded history.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there were over 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States between April 2020 and April 2021. This marked a significant increase from previous years.

Although data is not yet fully available for the number of drug-related overdose deaths in 2023, there is a sharp and alarming rise in fentanyl addiction and drug-related overdoses throughout America.

Numerous schools throughout California are beginning to confront the fentanyl crisis, with officials hastily implementing measures such as incorporating discussions of the lethal substance into health education classes and equipping administrative offices with Narcan, an overdose-reversal medication.

Sadly, tragic events have often been the catalyst for these districts to take action.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.