President Joe Biden has exacerbated a situation at the United States-Mexico border that can only be described as a crisis. Instead of addressing the problem sensibly, leftists are now booting American citizens from their homes in favor of migrant children.

Edmundo Serena Sanchez and his wife, Paual, have lived in a Renton, Washington State, home where they have fostered children for about seven years, KING-TV reported. They have fostered around 20 children during that time, and they were fostering four in February.

Despite this important work, the non-profit organization Friends of Youth, who owns the house and surrounding campus, has decided to kick them out.

“Friends of Youth has reviewed our organizational goals this past year, and we have chosen to pursue a different strategic vision,” they said in Jan. 29 letter. They went on to explain that the Renton house was needed “ … to provide a different scope of services in support of unaccompanied youth.”

The phrase “unaccompanied youth” is somewhat of a euphemism referring to the massive influx of children who have crossed the southern border without adult supervision since Biden took office. Friends of Youth apparently had no problem prioritizing these migrants over actual American families.

TRENDING: Watch: Rep. Ted Lieu Explodes After Congressional Witness Talked About Discrimination in College, Shouts Down the Stunned Guest

“DeAnn Adams, chief program officer for Friends of Youth, told KING 5 the organization saw a new funding source with the federal government’s Office of Refugee Resettlement and decided to use the Howard’s House — where Serena Sanchez and his foster family now live — as housing for undocumented immigrant children,” KING reported.

While Serena Sanchez said he and his wife will be able to find somewhere to live, he doubts they will be able to take the foster children with them. He said the children will most likely have to relocate to a new home.

As one might imagine, this news has brought confusion and devastation to the foster children who were living in the home. Serena Sanchez and his wife focus on fostering teens with behavioral issues, and some of them have taken the news particularly hard.

Serena Sanchez told KING that one of the children had panic attacks and was hospitalized, while another ran away and has not been found.

Is Biden prioritizing migrants over Americans? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2902 Votes) 0% (4 Votes)

“I worry very much about him because he’s 16 … 17 years old and he doesn’t have a job,” he said.

Overall, Serena Sanchez rightfully took issue with Friends of Youth’s decision, criticizing it as “senseless” and “irresponsible.”

Serena Sanchez was not the only person to raise concerns about the news. Republican Rep. Michelle Caldier of Washington State, who is a foster parent herself, vowed to look into the incident further.

“Why on earth are they allowing this to happen to our most vulnerable youth? It’s wrong,” she said to KING.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden continued his effort to downplay the border crisis at his March 25 news conference.

RELATED: The Record for Child Migrant Crossings in a Month Was Almost 11.5K, It's About to Get a Lot Worse Than That

Biden has continually deflected blame for the crisis, as he did last Thursday. At the same time, he contradicted himself by saying he “should be flattered” if migrants want to come to the U.S. because of him. He also repeated the lie that a crisis of this scale “happens every single solitary year.”

To Biden, the border crisis appears to be some sort of joke. He makes sarcastic remarks about his “nice guy” persona leading to the migration surge, and he shifts blame onto anyone but himself.

In contrast, the situation is anything but a joke to the American families who are actually affected. Four foster children have now lost a family, and the Biden administration has yet to take the necessary steps to mitigate the crisis.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.