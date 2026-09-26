Foster Son of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Arrested on Multiple Charges

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond’s son is facing legal issues after he was arrested on the campus of University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Drummond is a popular Food Network media personality and author who has helped many women glamorize their homesteads and spruce up their meals.

In fact, as Fox News reported, Drummond wrote in her November 2020 book that she had been fostering a son.

She even described him as “an inextricable part of our wacky family.”

Alas, Drummond’s “wacky” foster son, Jamar Goff, has serious allegations levied against him after his arrest.

Goff, 23, was arrested at UAB on Sept. 15, per Fox News, and was booked on multiple charges, including drug possession, 2nd degree assault on a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude a police officer.

Officers were reportedly responding to a call about a suspicious person on campus, and eventually found a shirtless Goff asleep.

Curiously, Goff apparently told officers he was there to purchase drugs, but police initially let him go.

When the officers learned that there was a warrant out for Goff’s arrest, they returned to him and tried to handcuff him.

Goff allegedly struck an officer with an open palm before running away.

People magazine reported that Goff also allegedly bit an officer’s hand.

People also noted that the prior arrest warrant appeared to be connected to another incident.

On May 23, 2025, Goff was arrested on third-degree domestic violence charges, when his then-girlfriend alleged that he forcibly “shoved her to the ground” by her neck.

The woman also successfully petitioned to get a protective order, requiring Goff to stay at least 500 feet away from her at all times.

Drummond has four biological children with her husband, in addition to Goff. In order of oldest to youngest, Drummond and her husband, Ladd, share Alex, 29; Paige, 27; Bryce, 24; and Todd, 22.

In 2019, Paige had gotten arrested for underage drinking.

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