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A packed beach during the Memorial Day holiday weekend on May 25, 2025, in Hermosa Beach, California.
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A packed beach during the Memorial Day holiday weekend on May 25, 2025, in Hermosa Beach, California. (Jay L Clendenin / Getty Images)

We Fought Albania in WWII? Memorial Day Beachgoers Fail the Most Basic US History Questions You Can Think of

 By Samuel Short  May 28, 2026 at 6:52am
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Do you remember when the United States fought the French for independence and the Russians won the Cold War? Gen Z apparently does.

On Memorial Day, “Jesse Watters Primetime” took to the beach in Los Angeles, California, to quiz the younger generation, asking them some pretty basic questions about our nation’s history, some of whom gave spectacularly bad answers.

The New York Post reported some of their responses.

One young man told reporter Johnny Belisario “Memorial Day is…it’s America’s birthday,” while another concluded the American Revolution was fought against France.

When it came to why the Civil War was fought, the reply was, “I’m gonna go with taxes.”

You may also be surprised to discover dinosaurs were around for the Civil War, according to one of Belisario’s guests.

“Who did America fight in World War 2?” the host asked.

Should we require citizens to pass a basic civics test before they can vote?

This seemed fairly obvious considering the film and gaming industries have made a point to draw on this event often, but the reply was… Albania?

Answers also included Korea and Vietnam.

“Who won the Cold War?” did get Russia as the reply, but the answer for why it was called the Cold War was equally ridiculous.

“It was snowing. I played games called ‘Cold War,’ so that I know.”

Belisario tried leading one young woman, “They called it the Cold War because not a shot…” he said, hoping she would complete the sentence with “was fired” only to get, “was drank,” believing he was referring to alcohol.

Related:
Trump Sends First of Its Kind Message to 'Rededicate 250' Attendees Who Flooded the National Mall to Recommit America to God

Footage of the interview can be found on social media platform X.

Why are we spending billions on education if this is the result? These aren’t erudite topics.

One wouldn’t even need to study history deeply to know them. They’d just need a basic knowledge of the past.

Of course, presumably everyone in this video can vote and hold public office. Maybe a basic civics test should be required before that’s possible.

History has been one of many battlegrounds in the left’s efforts to eradicate the patriotic spirit they see as a plague.

They don’t even need to inculcate young people with their warped, ideologically charged version of history. They just need to make them ignorant and uncaring.

In accomplishing that, the way has been paved to denounce and dismantle the foundations which we’ve built to enjoy freedom and prosperity. If you don’t have the tools to rebut the left’s destruction of civilization — a knowledge of history, specifically our ideals and triumphs over evil — then you have no means to fight back.

Why would we want to safeguard this great nation from Marxist ideologues who want to destroy it when we can’t even articulate what makes it great?

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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We Fought Albania in WWII? Memorial Day Beachgoers Fail the Most Basic US History Questions You Can Think of
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