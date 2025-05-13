Share
News
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

She Found Them: Gabbard Reportedly Fires Officials, 'Deep State' On Notice

 By Bryan Chai  May 13, 2025 at 4:50pm
Share

When President Donald Trump first nominated Democrat-turned-Republican ex-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to be in his Cabinet to fill the role of Director of National Intelligence, he cited her “fearless spirit” as one of the reasons why.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength,” Trump posted in a November announcement.

Fans of the president (and Trump himself) have long derided “the swamp” and “the deep state” — ideological and political enemies deeply entrenched in Washington, D.C. — and have chosen it as one of the primary issues for Gabbard to address.

According to a Tuesday exclusive from Fox News, the new DNI has begun delivering on that mandate.

Gabbard has reportedly “fired the top officials leading the National Intelligence Council,” who’d been described as being “radically opposed to Trump” by whistleblowers.

She relieved Mike Collins, the acting chair of the National Intelligence Council, and his deputy, Maria Langan-Riekhof, of their duties on Tuesday.

Collins allegedly had connections to efforts to dismiss former first son Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation.

Langan-Riekhof, meanwhile, was apparently an especially strong proponent of DEI, and was particularly anti-Trump.

Gabbard is also moving the National Intelligence Council offices from the CIA to the Office of the DNI.

Do you approve of Trump’s new Cabinet so far?

Further office cleaning will target more “deep state leakers” within the ODNI, per whistleblowers.

“Politicization of our intelligence and leaking classified information puts our nation’s security at risk and must end,” Gabbard had previously told Fox.

She added, “Those who leak classified information will be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gabbard has been plenty busy in recent months, to say nothing of her ongoing efforts to weed out “the deep state.”

At the end of March, she revoked the security clearance of a number of prominent government officials.

Related:
Aliakbar Mohammed Amin Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Life of POTUS, Administration Officials

Those officials included former President Joe Biden and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris:

Shortly after that, Gabbard announced an investigation into some alarming election fraud claims — a major stated issue for Trump.

Just a little over a week after that announcement, Gabbard blew the cover on Biden’s “domestic terrorism” documents that appeared to be specifically targeting white people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




DNC Moves to Nullify David Hogg for Ballot Violation, Pelosi's Daughter Steps In
'Completely Rigged': Furious Fans Revolt Against the NBA as 'Boycott' Chatter Grows
She Found Them: Gabbard Reportedly Fires Officials, 'Deep State' On Notice
The Last Real Movie Star: Tom Cruise Shows How It's Done After Reporter's Trump Bait
Liberal Denomination Known for Aiding Refugees Reveals Its True Agenda When Refugees of the 'Wrong' Skin Color Show Up
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation