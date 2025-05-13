When President Donald Trump first nominated Democrat-turned-Republican ex-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to be in his Cabinet to fill the role of Director of National Intelligence, he cited her “fearless spirit” as one of the reasons why.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength,” Trump posted in a November announcement.

Fans of the president (and Trump himself) have long derided “the swamp” and “the deep state” — ideological and political enemies deeply entrenched in Washington, D.C. — and have chosen it as one of the primary issues for Gabbard to address.

According to a Tuesday exclusive from Fox News, the new DNI has begun delivering on that mandate.

Gabbard has reportedly “fired the top officials leading the National Intelligence Council,” who’d been described as being “radically opposed to Trump” by whistleblowers.

She relieved Mike Collins, the acting chair of the National Intelligence Council, and his deputy, Maria Langan-Riekhof, of their duties on Tuesday.

Collins allegedly had connections to efforts to dismiss former first son Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation.

Langan-Riekhof, meanwhile, was apparently an especially strong proponent of DEI, and was particularly anti-Trump.

Gabbard is also moving the National Intelligence Council offices from the CIA to the Office of the DNI.

Further office cleaning will target more “deep state leakers” within the ODNI, per whistleblowers.

“Politicization of our intelligence and leaking classified information puts our nation’s security at risk and must end,” Gabbard had previously told Fox.

She added, “Those who leak classified information will be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gabbard has been plenty busy in recent months, to say nothing of her ongoing efforts to weed out “the deep state.”

At the end of March, she revoked the security clearance of a number of prominent government officials.

Those officials included former President Joe Biden and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris:

Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked former President Joe Biden’s security clearance, and revoked clearances and access to classified information for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, and Alexander Vindman. — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) March 28, 2025

Shortly after that, Gabbard announced an investigation into some alarming election fraud claims — a major stated issue for Trump.

Just a little over a week after that announcement, Gabbard blew the cover on Biden’s “domestic terrorism” documents that appeared to be specifically targeting white people.

