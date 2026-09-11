'I Found Jesus Because They Killed Charlie Kirk': Charlie Kirk's Tragic Death Brought Countless Souls to Christ

Charlie Kirk spent the last year of his life pointing people to Jesus.

His debates grew more gracious. His message grew more gospel-focused.

He still fought hard for truth. He never apologized for that.

But he wanted revival more than applause.

Then they killed him.

On Sept. 10, 2025, an assassin ended Charlie Kirk’s life at Utah Valley University.

The murder was evil. It should never have happened.

Did God use Charlie Kirk to start a revival? Yes No

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Yet Jesus is a God of resurrection.

Out of death, He brings life.

That is what happened after Kirk’s assassination.

People who had not prayed in years dropped to their knees.

Agnostics walked into church.

Roman Catholics who had drifted for decades returned to Mass.

Fox News host Jesse Watters said it plainly: after Kirk was shot “there was something inside of me that just yearned to learn more about Jesus Christ.”

He was not alone.

On X, Chadwick Paul wrote the sentence now echoing across the country: “I found Jesus because they killed Charlie Kirk.”

I found Jesus because they killed Charlie Kirk. His commitment to Christ was an inspiration, and I can only one day hope to carry that torch. Rest in peace, Charlie. God Bless you. — Chadwick (@thechadwickpaul) September 10, 2026

Paul was not alone.

A young woman named Maya moved to Montana as a liberal agnostic. She watched Kirk’s debates and wondered how a man so logical could believe so deeply in Christ. After the assassination, she attended his memorial, accepted an invitation to church, and gave her life to Jesus. Today she helps lead Turning Point USA at Montana State.

Maya came to Montana from Washington as a liberal agnostic. Then she discovered Charlie Kirk and began watching his debates. She was curious how someone so logical and driven by facts could believe so deeply in Jesus. After Charlie’s assassination, Maya went to his memorial at MSU, where a kind woman saw her crying, embraced her, and invited her to church. As she began searching for answers about Christianity, she discovered TPUSA Faith and a video by Frank Turek explaining the foundations of the Christian faith. Through those resources, Maya ultimately gave her life to Jesus Christ. Today, she helps lead TPUSA at MSU. 💛 “Unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies… it bears much fruit.” John 12:24 Watch the full interview with Maya Engler on the Family Matters Podcast: https://t.co/NijjfN2gF9 — Montana Family Foundation (@MontanaFamilies) September 10, 2026

Blayne Culbi said the day Kirk died he got on his knees for the first time in years and asked forgiveness for his sins and his Christian apathy.

@mattvanswol I’m a born again Christian. The day Charlie Kirk was assassinated I got down on my knees for the first time in YEARS and asked forgiveness for my sins and my Christian apathy. Charlie’s death broke my heart and only exposed just how EVIL of a world we live in 💔 — Blayne Culbi (@BlayneCulbi) September 10, 2026

ChurchPOP collected testimony after testimony of people returning to church and picking up Bibles they had ignored for decades.

This proves that God can bring good from anything! Last week, the world witnessed a terrible tragedy in America: the public assassination of Christian-conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Kirk was an Evangelical Christian and spoke often about his faith. His wife, Erika, is also a baptized Catholic. Millions are mourning in response to the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk’s life. But God has brought goodness from tragedy: fallen-away Catholics and Protestant Christians have expressed their desire to return to faith following Kirk’s death. On Sun., Sept. 14, 2025, Turning Point USA published one of Charlie Kirk’s former X posts, which says,

“Today is a great day for church. Rejoice!” Thousands of comments are flooding social media expressing their desire to return to church. Many explain that Kirk’s death has resulted in their return to Catholic Mass and other Christian worship services. Here are just a few faith testimonies below: “My son asked if I wanted to go to church with him on Sunday. He’s not a churchgoer. We’re going to Saturday Mass. The Charlie Kirk effect. ✝️#ForCharlie.” – Texas Darlin’, X “I grew up Catholic. Went to Catholic school 1-8th grade. I haven’t been to church other than funerals and weddings since I graduated high school. I’m going to Mass tomorrow for the first time in many years. What happened to Charlie Kirk has shaken me in ways I don’t fully understand.” – Fantom Volante, X “I went to Mass today for my first time in SF, in loving memory of and in honor of Charlie Kirk. Wishing for peace, bravery, Charlie’s family, and open dialogue.” – Mark Moriarty “I have never gone to church. Not ONCE. I just reached out to a friend about attending Mass on a weekly basis. He and his pastor are working on finding a good church for me in Brevard County, Florida. Thank you for everything, Charlie Kirk.” – Anonymous X user Here are some additional testimonies on Facebook: “I went to church today after struggling with the decision to come back fully to Christ. And the word broke something in me that is inexplicable. Thank you, Charlie, for inspiring me and many others to return to Christ. I am looking forward to the race he has set before me, and I aim to run this one path to truth.” – Priscilla Faith DaCosta (Facebook) “I went to church today for the first time in several years. Charlie Kirk’s death stirred up something deep inside of me. Charlie was an incredible and absolutely inspirational person. He’s the kind of person I want to strive to be like. His faith was unwavering until the end. You will forever be missed, Charlie Kirk.” – Brenda Casselberry (Facebook) “I have been struggling with my faith for the last couple of years, and on and off again at church, but after Charlie’s death… I don’t know how to explain it… I feel shifted. I have started praying again and reading my Bible, and I went to church for the first time in months. I hope you rest in peace, Charlie, and we will continue to pray for your beautiful family.” – Lauren Cotten-Tennison (Facebook) “I attended church this morning for the first time in I’m not sure how long. In honor of you! I’ve always loved the Lord, and I’ve always tried to be righteous. Today, I want to know my father on a more personal level. I want our relationship to be effortless and endless someday.” – Debra Tevlin “…with what happened this past week, something changed within me completely. I was heartbroken for a man I never met. A man whom I didn’t always agree with, but who was always a man of God, and I felt a sadness I could not explain. I felt a fire well up inside of me like I’ve never had before…After 20 years of not going to a church (unless it was for my kid’s school program), I went.” – Seria Ronhai, X “Attended church for the first time in over 25 years. I have always been God fearing, but unfortunately have pushed God away. The loss of our Angel Charlie has rocked me to my core, and I have decided I need God in my life more than ever now. These past few days, I have decided to start a new journey and be a part of his legacy and this huge revolution. My sister is also going with me. She has been agnostic for 20 years! Charlie, you are missed so very much, but your voice will continue stronger and louder. Glory to God!” – Brian Larkey, Facebook Pray for the repose of the soul of Charlie Kirk! You can find more here: https://t.co/N5uNigF7i1 — ChurchPOP (@Church_POP) September 16, 2025

Pastors called it the Charlie Effect.

Attendance jumped. Bible sales surged. Campus ministries reported 15 percent increases in attendance.

Restoration News described a global revival sparked by Kirk’s fallen torch. Thousands stood at his memorial when the pastor gave an altar call.

This is not new.

Rome did not convert because life was easy. It converted because martyrs died well and the watching world could not look away.

Stephen was stoned for preaching Christ. The church exploded afterward.

Charlie Kirk wanted to be remembered for courage in his faith.

God granted that request in the most costly way.

The assassin meant it for evil.

God used it to awaken a generation.

Kirk’s work is not finished.

The people now filling pews, reading Scripture, and telling their friends about Jesus are the fruit of a seed that fell into the ground.

John 12:24 still stands.

Unless a grain of wheat dies, it remains alone.

If it dies, it bears much fruit.

Charlie Kirk died.

The harvest is already coming in.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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