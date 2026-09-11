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People wear t-shirts reading "We Are Charlie" as they pay their respects during a candlelight vigil for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at a makeshift memorial at Memorial Park in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 12, 2025, after he was shot during a public event at Utah Valley University.
Commentary
People wear t-shirts reading "We Are Charlie" as they pay their respects during a candlelight vigil for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at a makeshift memorial at Memorial Park in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 12, 2025, after he was shot during a public event at Utah Valley University. (Melissa Majchrzak - AFP / Getty Images)

'I Found Jesus Because They Killed Charlie Kirk': Charlie Kirk's Tragic Death Brought Countless Souls to Christ

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 11, 2026 at 3:00am
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Charlie Kirk spent the last year of his life pointing people to Jesus.

His debates grew more gracious. His message grew more gospel-focused.

He still fought hard for truth. He never apologized for that.

But he wanted revival more than applause.

Then they killed him.

On Sept. 10, 2025, an assassin ended Charlie Kirk’s life at Utah Valley University.

The murder was evil. It should never have happened.

Did God use Charlie Kirk to start a revival?

Yet Jesus is a God of resurrection.

Out of death, He brings life.

That is what happened after Kirk’s assassination.

People who had not prayed in years dropped to their knees.

Agnostics walked into church.

Related:
Leftist Influencer Who Stood for Political Unity Two Weeks Ago Chose to Mock Charlie Kirk's Murder, Celebrate 'Kirkiversary'

Roman Catholics who had drifted for decades returned to Mass.

Fox News host Jesse Watters said it plainly: after Kirk was shot “there was something inside of me that just yearned to learn more about Jesus Christ.”

He was not alone.

On X, Chadwick Paul wrote the sentence now echoing across the country: “I found Jesus because they killed Charlie Kirk.”

Paul was not alone.

A young woman named Maya moved to Montana as a liberal agnostic. She watched Kirk’s debates and wondered how a man so logical could believe so deeply in Christ. After the assassination, she attended his memorial, accepted an invitation to church, and gave her life to Jesus. Today she helps lead Turning Point USA at Montana State.

Blayne Culbi said the day Kirk died he got on his knees for the first time in years and asked forgiveness for his sins and his Christian apathy.

ChurchPOP collected testimony after testimony of people returning to church and picking up Bibles they had ignored for decades.

Pastors called it the Charlie Effect.

Attendance jumped. Bible sales surged. Campus ministries reported 15 percent increases in attendance.

Restoration News described a global revival sparked by Kirk’s fallen torch. Thousands stood at his memorial when the pastor gave an altar call.

This is not new.

Rome did not convert because life was easy. It converted because martyrs died well and the watching world could not look away.

Stephen was stoned for preaching Christ. The church exploded afterward.

Charlie Kirk wanted to be remembered for courage in his faith.

God granted that request in the most costly way.

The assassin meant it for evil.

God used it to awaken a generation.

Kirk’s work is not finished.

The people now filling pews, reading Scripture, and telling their friends about Jesus are the fruit of a seed that fell into the ground.

John 12:24 still stands.

Unless a grain of wheat dies, it remains alone.

If it dies, it bears much fruit.

Charlie Kirk died.

The harvest is already coming in.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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