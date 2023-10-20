'We Found Some': Oversight Chair Highlights Suspicious Direct Payment Made To Joe Biden

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced Friday that the committee obtained bank records showing a $200,000 direct payment to President Joe Biden from his brother James Biden’s personal bank account.

The payment came on the same day James Biden received a $200,000 payment from Americore, a rural hospital operator, into that same personal account belonging to him and his wife Sara Biden.

In a news release, the House Oversight Committee noted that Comer issued three subpoenas in September for first son Hunter Biden’s and James Biden’s personal and business bank records.

In a video posted to social media Friday, Comer said, “This summer, Joe Biden said: ‘Where’s the money?’ Well, we found some.”

“A document that we’re releasing today raises new questions about how President Biden personally benefited from his family’s shady influence peddling of his name and their access to him,” the chairman continued.

“Bank records obtained by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability have revealed a $200,000 direct payment from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden in the form of a personal check,” Comer said.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We have found a $200,000 DIRECT payment to Joe Biden.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/0vq3lqhRHz — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 20, 2023

The congressman recounted that on March 1, 2018, “Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account – not their business bank account.”

Should Joe Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (48 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“And then on the very same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden,” Comer said.

He explained that James Biden had apparently written the check to Joe Biden as a “loan repayment.”

“Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings,” Comer said.

A subsequent X post showed a redacted check in the purported amount:

The chairman wants to see documents proving that Joe Biden lent his brother $200,000 and what the terms were for the loan if it did happen.

In June, President Biden made light of the notion he may have directly benefited from Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings or received a bribe from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma while serving as vice president, asking, “Where’s the money?”

A reporter asks Joe Biden about allegations that he was involved in a criminal bribery scheme: “I’m supposed to walk off the stage now…Where’s the money? I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.” pic.twitter.com/3nsquVd5ka — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2023

He then added, “I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who serves on the Oversight Committee responded to Biden’s answer at the time, tweeting, “Joe, the money is hidden in the DOZENS of LLCs you & your family created to HIDE THE MONEY.”

Joe Biden just asked, “Where’s the money” when pressed on whether or not he sold out the country with his family’s business deals. Joe, the money is hidden in the DOZENS of LLCs you & your family created to HIDE THE MONEY. You can run, but you can’t hide from House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/B5xsTeCTLd — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) June 8, 2023

“You can run, but you can’t hide from House Republicans,” he wrote.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.