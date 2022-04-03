Share
What's Being Found in the Wake of Russia's Retreat Called a '21st Century Hell'

 By Jack Davis  April 3, 2022 at 11:26am
The grisly aftermath of Russia’s retreat from its attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was on full display for the world with images of butchered and executed civilians from the town of Bucha shown Sunday across multiple social media platforms.

A report by Reuters said that its reporter in Bucha witnessed multiple dead unburied civilians on the streets and that “a mass grave at one church ground was still open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top.”

A BBC report based on reporting from Bucha noted that “At least 20 dead men were lying in the street as Ukrainian troops entered the town. Some of them had their hands tied behind their backs.”

Despite that, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said images from Bucha that showed dead civilians with their hands tied behind them were “staged” and insisted “not a single” civilian was injured, according to The New York Times.

The scale of the reported atrocities was unclear Sunday. A report in The Wall Street Journal put the death toll of civilians at about 100.

Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told The Washington Post that 270 local residents were buried in two mass graves.

Regardless of the scale, the results were the same, Ukrainian spokesman Mykhailo Podolyak posted on Twitter.

(Due to the grisly nature of the images, the Western Journal will not reproduce them.)

“Kyiv region. 21st century Hell. Bodies of men and women, who were killed with their hands tied. The worst crimes of Nazism have returned to [the EU]. This was purposely done by [Russia]. Impose an embargo on energy resources, close seaports. Stop the murders!” he posted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the slaughter, regardless of its scale, showed “that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII.”

“The only way to stop this: help Ukraine kick Russians out as soon as possible,” he tweeted.

Kyiv mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said the killing of civilians could  “only be described as genocide,” according to The Washington Post.

Britain castigated Russia for its apparent actions, according to The Washington Post.

“As Russian troops are forced into retreat, we are seeing increasing evidence of appalling acts by the invading forces in towns such as Irpin and Bucha,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday.

“Their indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes,” Truss said, adding that Britain would “not allow Russia to cover up their involvement in these atrocities through cynical disinformation.”


Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the images cannot be only a gone-tomorrow blip on the world’s emotional radar screen.

“You can’t help but see these images as a punch to the gut, and look, we’ve said before Russia’s aggression that we thought it was likely that they would commit atrocities,” he said, according to The Times. “We can’t become numb to this. We can’t normalize this. This is the reality of what’s going on every single day.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
