What the Founders Had to Say About Muslims in America

The rise of candidates like Michigan’s U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, as well as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, during the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence raises the question of what the founders believed about Muslims in America.

Believe it or not, people like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington actually made reference to Muslims in their writings.

As I argue in my book, “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” the founders certainly wanted a nation where religious liberty reigned supreme, but it was within the context of the God-given rights contained in the Christian faith.

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