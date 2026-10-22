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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Brooklyn's Prospect Park on March 20, 2026, in New York City.
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Brooklyn's Prospect Park on March 20, 2026, in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

What the Founders Had to Say About Muslims in America

 By Randy DeSoto  October 22, 2026 at 3:30am
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The rise of candidates like Michigan’s U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, as well as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, during the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence raises the question of what the founders believed about Muslims in America.

Believe it or not, people like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington actually made reference to Muslims in their writings.

As I argue in my book, “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” the founders certainly wanted a nation where religious liberty reigned supreme, but it was within the context of the God-given rights contained in the Christian faith.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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