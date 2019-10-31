Fox News intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge is moving to CBS News, according to a Thursday announcement from CBS.

“Catherine Herridge is a skilled investigative correspondent who has consistently brought depth and originality to her reporting,” Christopher Isham, Washington bureau chief for CBS News, said in a statement. “We are very excited that she will be joining the outstanding team at the Washington Bureau.”

Herridge, 55, has been with the Fox News Channel since its launch in 1996.

Prior to joining FNC, the Canadian native served as a London-based correspondent for ABC News.

Jay Wallace, president of Fox News Media, released a statement praising Herridge and wished her continued success, The Hill reported.

TRENDING: Founding Fox News Reporter Catherine Herridge Abruptly Leaves the Network To Join CBS

“As a founding employee, over the last 23 years, Catherine Herridge has been an asset to Fox News,” Wallace said. “From her breaking news headlines at the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to her reporting after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the investigation into Princess Diana’s death, she has always been at the forefront of every beat she has covered.”

“We are grateful for Catherine’s many contributions to the network, wish her continued success and were proud to honor her as she received the Tex McCrary Award for Journalism last week from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for her enterprise reporting at Fox News,” he added.

Herridge said in accepting the McCrary Award at the event that she was honored by the recognition.

“My family background has made national security reporting deeply personal and it has given me a profound respect for the Medal of Honor recipients honored this evening,” she said, Adweek reported.

Are you sad to see Herridge leave Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (1610 Votes) 7% (125 Votes)

Herridge’s husband is a West Point graduate who has served multiple deployments overseas since the 9/11 terror attacks, according to Variety.

Herridge will continue to be based out of Washington, D.C., as a senior investigative reporter for CBS News.

“CBS News has always placed a premium on enterprise journalism and powerful investigations,” Herridge said in a statement.

“I feel privileged to join a team where facts and storytelling will always matter.”

The Daily Caller’s Betsy Rothstein reported that Herridge’s contract with Fox had ended last summer, and she was deliberating her future when CBS made an offer that was “too good to pass up.”

RELATED: College Students Throw Fit After School Paper Reach Out to ICE

Herridge’s departure comes within weeks of fellow longtime FNC veteran Shepard Smith resigning from the network.

Smith is under contract, which includes a non-compete clause, so he is precluded from joining another network until the agreement expires.

Fox News colleagues expressed regret at Herridge’s departure, but wished her well.

Fox News contributor and The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway tweeted, “So sad to lose her but best wishes for this amazing reporter.”

FNC contributor and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote, “Catherine Herridge’s leaving @FoxNews for CBS is sad day @FoxNews & good day for @CBSNews as Catherine is a total pro, consummate REAL investigative journalist who was truly about FACTS.”

“She will shine wherever she is. Had she been anywhere but Fox she would have Pulitzer.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.