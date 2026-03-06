Four Alleged MS-13 Members Charged with Brutally Murdering a 14-Year-Old Boy

One of the biggest reasons that President Donald Trump won the 2024 election had to do with his campaign promises to quell unchecked illegal immigration.

This was a particularly effective message as the president’s campaign focused on a number of issues associated with illegal immigration, from economic problems to national security concerns.

There was also the tragically human element of illegal immigration — and one such tragedy just happened in Maryland.

According to KRNV-TV, four people who are accused of being MS-13 gang members — perhaps one of the most infamous transnational criminal gangs associated with illegally entering the United States — were indicted following the death of a 14-year-old boy in Washington, D.C.

Four individuals — Jose Merlos-Majano, 18; Alan Josai Garcia-Padilla, 21; William Cuellar Gutierrez, 19; and an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile — have been indicted in connection with a homicide case in Prince George’s County.

Prosecutors announced that the charges include first-degree murder, using a firearm while committing a felony, and involvement in a criminal organization.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said the indictments stem from an investigation into gang-related activity tied to the killing.

Authorities alleged the suspects were acting as part of a coordinated criminal enterprise.

According to Jackson, all four defendants are members of the MS-13 gang. The case will now move forward through the court system as prosecutors pursue the charges.

WJLA-TV reported in January that the victim, Jefferson Amaya-Ayala, was originally reported missing in August 2025.

Amaya-Ayala was found dead months later.

WJLA noted that investigators believe Amaya-Ayala was killed the same day he was reported missing.

The young D.C. boy was allegedly lured to Indian Creek Stream Valley Park in College Park.

His body was found there in November by the FBI and local authorities.

Additionally, Amaya-Ayala’s death was confirmed to be a homicide by medical examiners, who acknowledged that the young child suffered several injuries.

Notably, in January, the Department of Homeland Security lodged detainers against the suspected gang members.

“This heinous murder of a child by MS-13 gang members is reprehensible. This murder was completely preventable. All three of these gang members had prior run ins with law enforcement. ICE should have been notified following their arrests,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

She added, “Joe Biden and sanctuary politicians allowed gang members to terrorize our communities and RELEASED them from jails following their arrests. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we’ve already arrested 7,000 gang members.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.