Four Armed Teens Try To Carjack Marine Vet: It Doesn't End Well for Them

Four would-be carjackers are in jail after allegedly targeting a Marine veteran in what police say was an attempted armed robbery, a Washington, D.C., TV station reported.

Police in Prince Georges County, Maryland, allege Jheyco Borda was working on his pickup truck in Oxon Hill when the teens demanded his truck and valuables at gunpoint, according to Fox 5 DC. A security camera caught the incident, during which nobody was injured despite a shot being fired from the gun.

“I’m feeling grateful,” Borda told a reporter. “I’m still here and safe with my family.”

After one of the suspects pulled a gun on Borda and aimed a handgun at his head, the Marine veteran took advantage of a distraction to snatch the gun, eventually disarming the would-be robber, but not before a shot was fired, hitting the truck. Borda and his brother, who rushed to intervene in the struggle, eventually subdued all four suspects, who were taken into police custody.

“It took me just one split second,” Borda said about his actions during the life-and-death confrontation. “We went to training for the Marines, and that came right in the moment.”

Borda told the reporter that fixing the hole from the bullet would cost around $2,000, a repair which his insurance company is refusing to cover. He also said that the teenagers were not the only people who should be held responsible.

“I hold the parents accountable because they’re still minors,” Borda said. “But… [the teenagers] should be more accountable for it because, I mean, they did it.”

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