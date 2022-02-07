Share
Four-Day Holiday Declared as Queen Elizabeth II Makes British History

 By Jack Davis  February 7, 2022 at 8:34am
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday kicked off the celebrations of her  70th year of reign.

The historic year will be celebrated with a special four-day holiday in June as well as other events throughout the year.

The queen, 95, began her reign on Feb. 6, 1952, after the death of her father, King George VI. She is the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the only one to rule for 70 years, having surpassed Queen Victoria, who ruled for 63 years and 7 months starting in 1837.

Queen Elizabeth, currently at the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, began her Platinum Jubilee year with a reception, according to The Sun.

After the queen was told the celebratory cake had been turned away from her so the inscription could be read by photographers, she said, “I don’t matter?”

She plunged the knife she was given into the cake, saying, “I’ll put the knife in, see if it works,” and then adding: “Somebody else can finish it off.”

At the event, she greeted some former estate workers by saying, “I haven’t seen you for a very long time.”

Amid the company, she recalled storms that took place in 1953 in the Norfolk area.

“I remember sitting at dinner, the fire alarm went off, no fire, the sea was coming in,” she said.

“It’s a very nasty experience; you go to the top of the (sea) wall and it’s there” as she raised her hand to the level of her face.

According to the Royal Family’s website, a four-day holiday will be held from June 2-5 to serve as a focus for celebrations.

“To mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee a nationwide baking competition sets out to find a brand new pudding dedicated to The Queen,” the site said, noting that any British resident age 8 and older can enter.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade, to be held June 2 in London, will include over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. Queen Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, but her official birthday celebration usually is held on the second Saturday in June.

On June 4, the BBC will broadcast a live concert from Buckingham Palace that “will bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign.”

Sunday, June 5, will be devoted to a variety of parades and neighborhood events in London.

The celebration also includes the Platinum Jubilee Celebration from May 12-15 in which “over 500 horses and 1,000 performers create a 90-minute piece of arena theatre that will include actors and artists, musicians, international military displays, dancers and global equestrian displays.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation