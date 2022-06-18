Four Felons Escape from Federal Prison Camp, US Marshals and FBI Notified

Four inmates have escaped from a federal prison camp in Virginia.

The men were discovered missing from a satellite camp at the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg in Hopewell around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Bureau of Prisons identified inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw as the escaped offenders, according to The Associated Press.

All of the men were serving lengthy sentences for firearm and drug crimes.

Shaw is serving a 16-year sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. Willis is serving 18 years for possessing a stolen firearm as a convicted felon.

Branch is serving 13 years on gun charges and for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Graham is serving 10 years on gun charges and for intent to distribute cocaine.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI have been notified and an investigation into the escape has been launched.

Four federal inmates escaped this morning from FCC Petersburg’s camp in Virginia. The Bureau of Prisons says it notified the US Marshals, FBI and other law enforcement agencies. BOP has faced scrutiny in recent years for allowing inmates to simply walk away from its prison camps. pic.twitter.com/xbz3TWUp2u — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) June 18, 2022

It’s not clear how the inmates escaped.

The convicts had not been apprehended as of Saturday afternoon.

A number of federal prisons have satellite camps. These minimum-security areas allow inmates to work in the main prison and in the local community, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

A recent prison escape in Texas ended with a shootout between a convicted murderer and law enforcement.

The escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, overpowered correctional officers on a prison bus and evaded apprehension for nearly a month.

Authorities believe Lopez killed a family of five while on the run and stole firearms and a car from their home.

Lopez was killed by police in Leon County at the conclusion of the three-week manhunt.

