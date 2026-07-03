Share
News
Christians pray at a church on Christmas Eve in Yangon on Dec. 24, 2025.
Christians pray at a church on Christmas Eve in Yangon on Dec. 24, 2025. (Sad Aung Main - AFP / Getty Images)

Why Four Million Christians in This Southeast Asian Nation Are In Danger

 By Michael Austin  July 3, 2026 at 6:30am
Share

As the southeast Asian nation of Myanmar faces continued fallout from a military coup five years ago, members of the country’s Christian minority bear much of the consequences.

Christian Daily issued a report on June 22 noting that more than four million believers in Myanmar face substantial risks.

The governing regime, Buddhist militants such as the Arakan Army, and Muslims like the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army all persecute Christians.

“Christianity accounts for only around six per cent of Myanmar’s population, but it is concentrated among ethnic minorities inhabiting the country’s contested borderlands,” Christian Daily reported.

“Christians therefore suffer a disproportionate amount of both collateral and deliberate damage.”

The past five years have witnessed the devastation of numerous churches.

Chin State, where Christians account for 85 percent of the population, has seen 70 churches firebombed.

The village of Thantlang in Chin State had 21 of their 22 churches destroyed, while houses were shelled until the population left.

Individual believers have faced unjust persecution from the military.

“Pastor Cung Biak Hum was shot while trying to organize residents to extinguish fires started by soldiers,” Christian Daily reported.

“His wedding ring was taken from his hand, mutilated by the junta’s troops.”

Even before the military coup, believers were “subjected to forced labor, torture, arbitrary detention and extrajudicial killing.”

Related:
Muslims Attack Christian in Sudanese Refugee Camp After Leaving Islam

The military has also tried to forcibly assimilate Christians into the Buddhist majority.

“Soldiers were reportedly encouraged to marry Chin Christian women and induce or compel them to convert to Buddhism, using marriage as an instrument of state religious and demographic control,” Christian Daily said.

Many Christians from Myanmar have now fled their home nation, entering India, Thailand, and Malaysia as refugees.

Myanmar ranks 14th on Open Doors’ World Watch List of persecution against Christians.

“The vulnerability of Christians in Myanmar goes back years, rooted in the belief that to be Burmese is to be Buddhist — and that means other faiths are often seen as foreign and a threat to national unity,” the ministry described.

Such a mindset leads to Christians seeing difficulties with obtaining ID cards, being turned away from water and other basic services, and facing forced participation in Buddhist practices.

“There is even a state-supported plan to convert Christians and other religious minorities to Buddhism, particularly in remote areas,” Open Doors added.

“Churches, meanwhile, have difficulty registering with the authorities and evangelistic activities are strongly opposed. Converts can face additional hostility from their families and communities, who may view their faith as a betrayal of their heritage.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Why Four Million Christians in This Southeast Asian Nation Are In Danger
Muslims Attack Christian in Sudanese Refugee Camp After Leaving Islam
Scholar Finds Two Previously Unknown Sermons From Early Church Father
Business Leader Calls on New York City to Resist Mamdani
54-Year-Old Defends Himself From Three Masked Thugs on Chicago Bus, Leaves Them Nursing Stab Wounds
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation