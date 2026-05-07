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This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 3, 2026.
This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 3, 2026. (AFP / Getty Images)

Four States Are Now Monitoring Potential Hantavirus Cases

 By Jack Davis  May 7, 2026 at 12:34pm
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Four states are monitoring Americans who returned from a cruise ship where three passengers died during an outbreak of hantavirus.

Virginia, Georgia, California, and Arizona all reported that residents of those states were on the MV Hondius, have returned home, but are not showing symptoms of the illness, according to Newsweek.

The Virginia passenger “is currently in good health, not showing any signs of infection, and is under public health monitoring,” the state’s Department of Health said.

“Generally speaking, we believe the risk to the general public to be low,” a representative of the department added.

An Arizona Department of Health Services representative said the passenger that came back to Arizona “is not symptomatic and is being monitored by public health,” the representative said.

California officials said they were told travelers had returned to the state, and confirmed the risk to residents was low.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said it is monitoring two residents who returned home from the ship, saying they likewise show no signs of an infection.

Related:
International Battle Erupts Over Disease-Stricken Cruise Ship as Another Case of Deadly Virus Is Confirmed

Three passengers of the ship have died, while multiple others were taken ill.

Hantavirus generally spreads by inhaling rodent droppings, although one variant can be transmitted from person to person.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the “administration is closely monitoring the situation with U.S. travelers onboard the M/V Hondius cruise ship with confirmed hantavirus.”

The State Department is leading a “coordinated, whole-of-government response including direct contact with passengers, diplomatic coordination, and engagement with domestic and international health authorities,” the CDC said.

“At this time, the risk to the American public is extremely low. We urge all Americans aboard the ship to follow the guidance of health officials as we work to bring you home safely,” the statement continued.

Passengers from at least 12 countries left the cruise ship on the South Atlantic island of St. Helena on April 24, almost two weeks after the first passenger died.

The Dutch health ministry said a female flight attendant who was not on the ship is being tested for hantavirus and is in isolation after having contact with an infected person aboard a KLM plane.

A Swiss man who left the ship has tested positive for the virus.

The ship is heading for the Canary Islands, where about 90 passengers on board will be able to leave the ship, according to the New York Post.

Officials believe the outbreak began when two Dutch passengers were infected during a wildlife expedition, according to USA Today.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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