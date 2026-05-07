Four States Are Now Monitoring Potential Hantavirus Cases

Four states are monitoring Americans who returned from a cruise ship where three passengers died during an outbreak of hantavirus.

Virginia, Georgia, California, and Arizona all reported that residents of those states were on the MV Hondius, have returned home, but are not showing symptoms of the illness, according to Newsweek.

The Virginia passenger “is currently in good health, not showing any signs of infection, and is under public health monitoring,” the state’s Department of Health said.

“Generally speaking, we believe the risk to the general public to be low,” a representative of the department added.

“Hantaviruses are a group of viruses carried by rodents that can cause severe disease in humans. People are usually infected through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva. The species of hantavirus involved in this case is the Andes virus – which is… — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 7, 2026

An Arizona Department of Health Services representative said the passenger that came back to Arizona “is not symptomatic and is being monitored by public health,” the representative said.

California officials said they were told travelers had returned to the state, and confirmed the risk to residents was low.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said it is monitoring two residents who returned home from the ship, saying they likewise show no signs of an infection.

#BREAKING: Two people from Texas were on board the MV Hondius, according to Texas Health and Human Services. The two passengers left the ship and returned to the U.S., before the deadly hantavirus outbreak was identified, according to DSHS. The two report they don’t have any… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) May 7, 2026

Three passengers of the ship have died, while multiple others were taken ill.

Hantavirus generally spreads by inhaling rodent droppings, although one variant can be transmitted from person to person.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the “administration is closely monitoring the situation with U.S. travelers onboard the M/V Hondius cruise ship with confirmed hantavirus.”

The State Department is leading a “coordinated, whole-of-government response including direct contact with passengers, diplomatic coordination, and engagement with domestic and international health authorities,” the CDC said.

JUST IN: The World Health Organization is trying to ease global concerns about the recent hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, drawing comparisons to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove clarifies that the newly identified hantavirus is vastly… pic.twitter.com/UdAaf2q8zt — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 7, 2026

“At this time, the risk to the American public is extremely low. We urge all Americans aboard the ship to follow the guidance of health officials as we work to bring you home safely,” the statement continued.

Passengers from at least 12 countries left the cruise ship on the South Atlantic island of St. Helena on April 24, almost two weeks after the first passenger died.

The Dutch health ministry said a female flight attendant who was not on the ship is being tested for hantavirus and is in isolation after having contact with an infected person aboard a KLM plane.

A Swiss man who left the ship has tested positive for the virus.

I’m seeing “stop freaking out about the hantavirus” posts as if they are annoyed with those of us who still have ptsd from worldwide covid insanity, deaths, lockdowns, vaccine and masking mandates, and are still furious that absolutely no one was ever held accountable for… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) May 7, 2026

The ship is heading for the Canary Islands, where about 90 passengers on board will be able to leave the ship, according to the New York Post.

Officials believe the outbreak began when two Dutch passengers were infected during a wildlife expedition, according to USA Today.

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