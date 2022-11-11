Parler Share
Four-Time Motorcycling Champion Dies Suddenly at 35

 By Lorri Wickenhauser and    November 11, 2022 at 1:16pm
A four-time British motorcycling champion has died at age 35.

Keith Farmer of Northern Ireland passed away “suddenly,” according to BBC. No cause of death has been released.

Farmer had retired in September of 2021, which was earlier than he originally planned, citing “two relatively big crashes,” the BBC reported.

“I have had a tough year but that’s just racing. I have realised that it is time to walk away.

“I’ve had 10 good years of racing … riding for some of the best teams,” he said, according to the report.

“I count myself extremely lucky to have been given these opportunities and with these I have won four British titles.”

The Economic Times referred to Farmer as the “Clogher Bullet,” after the tiny village in Northern Ireland that was his hometown. The Times called him “one of the most successful motorcyclists in Northern Ireland.”
The Times quoted Farmer’s older brother David as having confirmed the champion’s death on Thursday.

“I’m lost for words; our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side.”

“I’m with you, Meekie #33.”

Farmer’s victories included the National Superstock 600 title in 2011 and National Superstock 1000cc in 2012 and 2018, the BBC reported. He also won the British Supersport title in 2017.

He rode for the Paul Bird Motorsport team, Buildbase Suzuki and TAS Racing, and also raced regularly in the British Superbike series, according to the report.

The Daily Mail quoted Philip Neill of team TAS as saying, “We enjoyed many happy memories together both within racing and on a personal level as Keith had remained a close friend of the team.

“His talent was undeniable and although his successes were many, including a memorable Superstock championship win with Tyco BMW in 2018, I will always feel like we never actually witnessed Keith’s full potential on a superbike – as he was so often hampered by injury or bad luck.”

Another racer, Andrew Irwin, posted a tribute to Farmer on Instagram, saying, “Keith, you taught me more about race craft in 2017 than I’ve learnt in my whole race career, you where a x4 British champion that didn’t only have raw talent but also worked hard away from racing. Rest in peace mate until we meet again,” according to People.

And Stuart Higgs, British Superbike race director, said, “Awful news to wake up to about the sudden and untimely passing of Keith Farmer. Thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones – may he Rest In Peace.”

Farmer is survived by his wife, Beverly Joan, and two children, according to People.

Conversation