Recovery efforts continue for four missing U.S. soldiers near the spot where their Hercules armored vehicle was found submerged at a training range in Pabrade, Lithuania, on Thursday.
Recovery efforts continue for four missing U.S. soldiers near the spot where their Hercules armored vehicle was found submerged at a training range in Pabrade, Lithuania, on Thursday. (Mindaugas Kulbis / AP)

Four US Soldiers Missing in Lithuania, Haunting Discovery Made

 By Jack Davis  March 27, 2025 at 6:30am
The search for four missing American soldiers who were on a training mission to Lithuania continued Thursday.

“The M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the four missing U.S. Soldiers were operating during a training exercise has been located in Lithuania,” according to an Army news release.

“The vehicle was discovered submerged in a body of water in a training area after a search by U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces and other Lithuanian authorities,” the Army said.

The names of the missing soldiers were not released.

A report from NBC said the vehicle was found in a peat bog 16 feet below the surface.

The Army release said the soldiers were from the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division,.

The Pabrade training ground, where the exercise took place, is in eastern Lithuania, a little over six miles from its border with Russian ally Belarus, according to Radio Liberty.

The soldiers were reported missing on Tuesday.

NATO representative Alison Hart walked back a comment from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that the soldiers were dead.

“On the 4 US soldiers missing in a military exercise in Lithuania, the search is ongoing. We regret any confusion about remarks @SecGenNATO delivered on this today. He was referring to emerging news reports & was not confirming the fate of the missing, which is still unknown,” she posted on X.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene said officials have not yet ruled out that the missing soldiers may be somewhere other than the bog.

She said digging to reach the vehicle is under way.

The soldiers have been deployed to Lithuania for two months.

“Search&rescue of missing soldiers is ongoing. Our armed forces & rescue services are working around the clock. This accident is incredibly difficult&painful for us. Our hearts are with the soldiers, their families&friends,” Sakaliene posted on X.

“Thank you to the US Ambassador Kara C. McDonald @USEmbVilnius for standing with us. While the rescue efforts continue, we stand with the US troops. Our bond remains strong even in the hardest times,” she wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
