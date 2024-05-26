Four Young Girls Stabbed Inside US Movie Theater, Unsettling Details of Attack Released

One man has been arrested in connection with at least two stabbing incidents in Massachusetts on Saturday.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, four girls ranging in age from 9 to 17 were stabbed at a movie theater in Braintree, according to the Boston Globe.

An hour later, two people were stabbed at a fast food restaurant near Plymouth, continuing the bizarre spree.

None of the injuries suffered in either incident were life-threatening, police said.

Police said the first stabbing took place at the AMC Braintree 10 when a man went past a ticket counter without paying and entered a theater.

“Without saying anything and without any warning, he suddenly attacked and stabbed the four young females,” Braintree police said in a statement.

As for any potential motive, the police stated that the “attack appeared to be unprovoked.”

The man left the theater and drove off in a black SUV.

About an hour later, a stabbing was reported at a McDonald’s at a rest area along Route 3.

Press release regarding AMC10 stabbing incident pic.twitter.com/18Cqwe7A90 — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) May 26, 2024

State Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop and crashed a short time later, State Police said. The driver was taken into police custody and was being treated at a hospital Saturday night, State Police said.

In that attack, a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were treated at a hospital, State Police said.

State Police then pursued the suspect’s vehicle, which crashed in Sandwich.

Despite there being a lack of motive present, police said their preliminary investigation “suggests a likely connection” between the two incidents.

The possibility of a connection between the Massachusetts incidents and a separate one in Connecticut was raised after Connecticut State Police said a suspect in a fatal stabbing was taken into custody by Massachusetts State Police, according to WCVB-TV.

In the Connecticut incident, a person was found dead in a house at Deep River after police were called to the house at 3:36 p.m. on Saturday.

According to WBTS-TV, several sources named the suspect as Jared Christian Ravizza.

