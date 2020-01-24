SECTIONS
Fox Announces Super Bowl Pregame Show Will Feature Trump

By Joe Setyon
Published January 24, 2020 at 2:40pm
President Donald Trump will be featured on Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show on Super Bowl Sunday, Fox News announced Friday.

Trump will be interviewed at the White House by Fox News host Sean Hannity, and portions of the interview will be broadcast during the lead-up to the Super Bowl, which will pit the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The interview will air starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Fox News said in a news release.

“Additional portions of the interview with President Trump will be presented on FNC’s Hannity on Monday evening, February 3rd (9:00-10:00 PM/ET),” the network said.

As Mediaite reported, it’s been a tradition for the network airing the Super Bowl to feature an interview with the president during its pregame show.

“The pre-Super Bowl presidential interview started in 2004, when President George W. Bush chatted with his personal pal Jim Nantz,” Mediaite reported.

“Barack Obama resumed the tradition in 2009 and it has endured since, with a notable exception: Trump blew off NBC in 2018. He participated again last year, sitting down with CBS anchor Margaret Brennan.”

Fox’s announcement garnered quite a reaction on social media:

Fox’s announcement comes less than two weeks after the president and first lady Melania Trump were greeted with wild cheers and applause when they walked onto the field prior to the college football national championship game in New Orleans.

Giant video boards around the stadium carried their images. As they walked to their places on the 15-yard line, they waved at those cheering for them and greeted some of those on the field.

Their arrival was met by thundering cheers of “Four more years” and “U-S-A,” according to the White House media pool report:

President Trump received a similar reaction when he walked onto the field prior to the Army-Navy football game last month.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







