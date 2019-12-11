SECTIONS
Fox Exposes Comey's Whiny Lie About Being Canceled, Says He Was Never Even Booked

Former FBI Director James Comey arrives at the Rayburn House Office Building before testifying to the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees on Capitol Hill on Dec. 17, 2018, in Washington, D.C.Mark Wilson / Getty ImagesFormer FBI Director James Comey arrives at the Rayburn House Office Building before testifying to the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees on Capitol Hill on Dec. 17, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

By C. Douglas Golden
Published December 11, 2019 at 8:10am
Was James Comey canceled from appearing on Fox News?

Well, according to the network, he was never even booked in the first place.

The controversy started Monday, when the former FBI director said the network canceled on him that morning.

Monday was also the day that the Justice Department Inspector General released its report on the FBI’s actions during the bureau’s investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign.

The report alleged some degree of misconduct on the part of the FBI in obtaining a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

“FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions,” Comey wrote.

“I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report.”

Except, according to Fox, Comey’s booking never happened.

“James Comey was not booked and was never confirmed to appear on ‘Fox & Friends,'” a network spokesperson told The Western Journal.

Comey’s people continued to insist that he had been booked on the show.

Take what happened when Ben Domenech of The Federalist asked: “Has @Comey apologized for lying yet?”

“How about his firm, @JavelinDC – you’re good repping someone who lied about being booked on Fox?” he added, referring to the public relations firm that represents Comey.

Keith Urbahn of Javelin took issue with this characterization of Comey’s tweet.

“Hi Ben. I know this is isn’t a lie because *I* booked the @foxandfriends interview for 8 am tomorrow, and it was abruptly pulled while we were awaiting car and final hit time,” he tweeted.

“Will you correct? Or apologize yourself?”

Of course, it’s highly unusual for a network to lie about who it booked.

Comey has a history of this sort of stuff, as well. Self-righteous whining is kind of this guy’s MO, as are telling strange, small lies.

So, is this guy trustworthy?

Again, this is strange stuff, and it’s difficult to take Comey seriously when he pulls things like this.

Of course, the liberal media isn’t going to notice.

A lot of other people will, however — and that’s the key.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





C. Douglas Golden
Contributor
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
