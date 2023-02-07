“Fox & Friends First” co-host Carley Shimkus is doing well after giving birth to a healthy baby boy.

Shimkus shared the happy news Friday on Instagram and was barraged with congratulatory wishes from her friends and fans.

“Welcome to the world sweet Brock,” the Fox News host wrote. “You have unlocked a place in our hearts we didn’t even know we had. Your dad and I love you so much!”

Brock Edward was born Jan. 30 and weighed in at a healthy 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Shimkus’ “Fox & Friends” colleagues said during a segment announcing the birth.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy and doing great,” co-host Steve Doocy said.

Ainsley Earhardt gushed: “Carley, we are so excited for you, and so are our viewers! … Welcome to this world, sweet Brock. You’re a patriot and you’re part of the Fox family.”

Todd Piro, Shimkus’ co-host on “Fox & Friends First,” congratulated her and her husband on Twitter.

Shimkus joined the company in 2009 as a production assistant on Fox Business Network, according to her profile on FoxNews.com. She was later promoted to associate producer.

The 36-year-old and her husband were married in 2015.

Shimkus isn’t the only Fox News star who has been expanding her family.

In December, Fox News “Outnumbered” co-host Kayleigh McEnany gave birth to her second child with husband Sean Gilmartin, a former MLB pitcher.

McEnany, who was White House press secretary to former Donald Trump, returned to work on Tuesday after taking maternity leave.

I’m so excited to return to @OutnumberedFNC @FoxNews tomorrow at 12pm ET w/ @HARRISFAULKNER & @EmilyCompagno! Blake & Nash are ready to watch their mommy! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xk5jYwEpcS — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 6, 2023

Amid all the instability in the world today, it’s reassuring to celebrate the birth of a baby and remember what’s truly important in life.

Fox News differs from its cable news rivals in promoting a warm, family-oriented environment to which its audience can relate. This is one of the secrets to the monster ratings it has garnered since its 1996 debut.

Meanwhile, rival CNN continues to struggle. On Friday, its No. 1 program — “Anderson Cooper 360” — couldn’t even crack a million viewers at the 8 p.m. hour.

By comparison, Fox News’ “The Five” scored a whopping 3.4 million viewers even though it doesn’t even air during prime time.

Apparently, most cable news viewers embrace the patriotism and family values displayed and championed on Fox News.

