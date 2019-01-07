‘Fox & Friends’ Criticizes Anderson Cooper for Softball Interview with Ocasio-Cortez

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” criticized Anderson Cooper Monday for throwing softball questions to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a “60 Minutes” interview.

Ocasio-Cortez sat down with Cooper on Sunday to discuss her progressive agenda, and “Fox & Friends” accused Cooper of letting her off the hook.

“I think it left Anderson Cooper befuddled. But she also talked about a lot of things. Number one, I think she’s had a remarkable easy run of things — Even for ’60 minutes’ last night. I mean that was not a hard-hitting interview,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said.

“The other thing she brought up is the fact that she wants people taxed as high as 80, 90 percent if you make $10 million or more. She calls them the tippy top. So, that’s great.

“If you want to find out how to tell people not to make a lot of money, you take 80 percent of what they make and tell them, we’re taking it all and they won’t do it.”

“Once you get to the tippy-tops, on your 10 millionth dollar, sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60 percent or 70 percent,” Ocasio-Cortez told Cooper. “That doesn’t mean all 10 million dollars are taxed at an extremely high rate.

“But it means that as you climb up this ladder, you should be contributing more.”

Kilmeade also said Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t understand the counterweight of private industry and claimed her policies will create a disincentive for people to work hard.

“If her plan goes forward and I don’t think it has momentum — What she doesn’t understand and (former President) Barack Obama never fully understood is for whatever policy you put together, people in business have a counter-policy to beat whatever it is,” he continued.

“So, if you actually want to inspire people to make money and be successful and hire other people, don’t take all of their money.

“If you take all of it, there’s no motivation there.”

