'Fox & Friends' Host Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Jedediah Bila, a co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” announced Friday that she has been infected with the coronavirus but is now “very much on the mend.”

Bila made the announcement on social media, and posted a photo of herself on Instagram that shows her holding an orange slice.

“I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19,” she posted.

“I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.),” Bila added. Hartley is Bila’s son.

“This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all.”

Bila’s announcement of her status drew many responses from well-wishers:

Glad you both are feeling better and that the baby is okay as well. How frightening this must’ve been for you. 🙏🏼💕💙 — ⚾️ Is it Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 9, 2020

I know we disagree on here a lot, but right now none of that matters. I’m sending you so much healing light. Grateful it skipped Hartley. 🙏🏾 Get better so we can go back to sparring!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — DaJuan Johnson (@dajuanjohnson) April 9, 2020

Thank you, my friend ❤️ — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) April 9, 2020

Prayers for you and your family.

God Bless you Jedediah 🌹

I’ll keep you guys in prayer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RBhGxExLEt — ETERNAL 🇧 🇱 🇺 🇪 FLAME MINISTRY (@Jimbalmer2) April 9, 2020

Her Instagram post announcing that she has the virus came less than two weeks after she posted on March 29, “Thank you to everyone who joined us this morning. This is such a scary time in Manhattan. I go through so many emotions. Stay safe out there, everyone.”

On Monday, she posted a photo from her honeymoon in Italy and mused about that nation’s suffering.

“Of course we are going through so much pain in Manhattan right now, but I also can’t get Italy’s pain off my mind. I love that country so much,” she wrote.

“The people are so full of warmth, the food so fresh and delicious, the scenery so beautiful. That country nurtures my soul in so many ways. Italy, you are in my heart every day.”

Bila had also posted tweets about living in New York City amid the restrictions and fear spawned by the coronavirus:

Have never seen this city like this for so many weeks. Have never lived through days like these. And I ran for my life in this city on 9/11 working next to the WTC. https://t.co/TI3eyMdZXb — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) April 4, 2020

Because New Yorkers live on top of each other in a distinct way. In Manhattan almost all live in apartments, not houses. Many roommates. Public-transportation heavy.Subways, buses.Few have our own cars. So many reasons this city is a particular danger zone for a contagious virus. https://t.co/eU4p5sqrsT — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) April 5, 2020

More than 143,626 people have tested positive for the virus in Italy, with 18,279 deaths as of Friday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States has had 466,396 confirmed coronavirus cases with 16,686 deaths as of Friday, including 5,150 in New York City, where Bila’s show is filmed.

Bila is the first Fox News host to announce she has the virus, according to Fox.

