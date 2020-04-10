SECTIONS
'Fox & Friends' Host Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

By Jack Davis
Published April 10, 2020 at 7:45am
Jedediah Bila, a co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” announced Friday that she has been infected with the coronavirus but is now “very much on the mend.”

Bila made the announcement on social media, and posted a photo of herself on Instagram that shows her holding an orange slice.

“I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19,” she posted.

“I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.),” Bila added. Hartley is Bila’s son.

“This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all.”

Bila’s announcement of her status drew many responses from well-wishers:

Her Instagram post announcing that she has the virus came less than two weeks after she posted on March 29, “Thank you to everyone who joined us this morning. This is such a scary time in Manhattan. I go through so many emotions. Stay safe out there, everyone.”

On Monday, she posted a photo from her honeymoon in Italy and mused about that nation’s suffering.

“Of course we are going through so much pain in Manhattan right now, but I also can’t get Italy’s pain off my mind. I love that country so much,” she wrote.

“The people are so full of warmth, the food so fresh and delicious, the scenery so beautiful. That country nurtures my soul in so many ways. Italy, you are in my heart every day.”

Bila had also posted tweets about living in New York City amid the restrictions and fear spawned by the coronavirus:

More than 143,626 people have tested positive for the virus in Italy, with 18,279 deaths as of Friday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States has had 466,396 confirmed coronavirus cases with 16,686 deaths as of Friday, including 5,150 in New York City, where Bila’s show is filmed.

Bila is the first Fox News host to announce she has the virus, according to Fox.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
