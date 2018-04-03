‘Fox & Friends’ Host: ‘I Love Jesus and I Can’t Hide That’

“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt is not afraid to name the name of Jesus Christ and gives him all the glory for the journey that has taken her from South Carolina to New York City.

Earhardt told Fox News colleague Steve Hilton on a special Easter edition of “The Next Revolution” that moving to the Big Apple and being on television had been a dream of hers from early on.

“How did I make it from South Carolina to the big screen? To waking up millions of Americans every single morning? My answer is through God, and just trusting Him,” she told Hilton.

Earhardt began her career as a television reporter at the local CBS affiliate in Columbia after graduating from the University of South Carolina in the late 1990s. She joined FNC in 2007.

It was in college where she made a decision to follow Christ. In the South, Earhardt recounted everyone went to church, but she had never entered into a personal relationship with Jesus.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

Her moment of clarity actually came at a college fraternity party. She remembered looking around and thinking, “There’s got to be more to life than this. I’m sick of living this way. I feel like I’m wasting my time.”

“There was a void in my heart and I couldn’t figure out what that void was,” Earhardt said, but that’s when “God just threw this ladder down to me. I was in a hole and he gave me a chance to get out.”

.@ainsleyearhardt on new book "The Light Within Me": "This is giving God the glory. It is not about Ainsley Earhardt, it is about what God has done in my life and the power that he has." @NextRevFNC pic.twitter.com/tPsqZ69Z6l — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 2, 2018

Earhardt chronicled her faith journey in her new book “The Light Within Me,” which hits book shelves later this month. The Christian noted her life has not been without disappointments and struggles, including a divorce from her college sweetheart and a miscarriage.

Earhardt has since remarried and gave birth to a daughter, Hayden, in 2015.

She explained to Hilton the title of her book comes from the Bible verse Matthew 5:16, which reads, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.”

Earhardt loves working at Fox News and says she is involved with a Bible study with other women at the network.

In a separate interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week, the Fox News anchor proclaimed, “I’m so excited about what God has done in my life and I love Jesus and I can’t hide that.”

RELATED: Huckabee Posts Brutally Honest Cartoon After Country Music Turns on Him

She added, “I really believe that if I ever did that I would lose it all. I think God has blessed me because He knew I wasn’t going to be afraid and I wasn’t going to fear what the rest of the world thought.”

“I am so grateful,” said Earhardt. “I thank God all the time for it and when I’m walking into Fox, after being here for 11 years, I pinch myself and just say, ‘Really, God?’ “

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.