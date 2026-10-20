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"I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections," Vice President J.D. Vance told an interviewer.
"I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections," Vice President J.D. Vance told an interviewer. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

'Fox and Friends' Turns on JD Vance After He Declines to Endorse Benjamin Netanyahu

 By Randy DeSoto  October 20, 2026 at 2:57pm
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Two “Fox & Friends” hosts critiqued Vice President J.D. Vance’s decision to not follow President Donald Trump’s lead and endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election.

Israel’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for next Tuesday, Oct. 27. Gadi Eisenkot, with the newly formed center-right Yashar (“Straight” or “Upright”) party, is running neck-and-neck against Netanyahu’s conservative Likud Party in polling.

Trump endorsed Netanyahu Sunday, posting on Truth Social, “Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, ‘Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan.’”

The president praised Netanyahu’s leadership under pressure and concluded that he was offering his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Mark Halperin, host of the 2-Way podcast, asked Vance whether he also endorses Netanyahu for re-election.

“The president has the most effective endorsement in American or in international political history. I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on in the midterms, so I’m not getting involved in the Israeli election,” Vance responded.

Should J.D. Vance have endorsed Netanyahu?

“So you don’t want to say, one way or the other, whether your support…” Halperin followed up.

Vance jumped in, saying, “I’m not anti-endorsing him. I’m not pro-endorsing him. I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections.”

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade responded to Vance’s answer, arguing, “He went out of his way to say, ‘Although the president endorses Bibi Netanyahu, I am not.”

“That’s interesting, because the rap on him is that he seems to be a little bit anti-Israel,” Kilmeade added.

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Fellow co-host Lawrence Jones likewise commented, “Unforced error. There’s no reason to say that.”

Kilmeade then pointed out that Vance “went and campaigned for Viktor Orban in Hungary, so you can’t say, ‘I don’t worry about other people’s elections,’ when you go see Viktor Orban in Hungary, who lost.”

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his endorsement, saying, “You have been by far the greatest friend Israel has ever had or will have in the White House, and all of civilization is emboldened by your boldness.”

Trump replied, “You’re the man I want by my side, Bibi.”

Netanyahu pledged that together they would finish the job against Iran and expand the Abraham Accords for peace.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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