'Fox and Friends' Turns on JD Vance After He Declines to Endorse Benjamin Netanyahu

Two “Fox & Friends” hosts critiqued Vice President J.D. Vance’s decision to not follow President Donald Trump’s lead and endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election.

Israel’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for next Tuesday, Oct. 27. Gadi Eisenkot, with the newly formed center-right Yashar (“Straight” or “Upright”) party, is running neck-and-neck against Netanyahu’s conservative Likud Party in polling.

Trump endorsed Netanyahu Sunday, posting on Truth Social, “Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, ‘Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan.’”

The president praised Netanyahu’s leadership under pressure and concluded that he was offering his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Mark Halperin, host of the 2-Way podcast, asked Vance whether he also endorses Netanyahu for re-election.

“The president has the most effective endorsement in American or in international political history. I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on in the midterms, so I’m not getting involved in the Israeli election,” Vance responded.

Should J.D. Vance have endorsed Netanyahu? Yes No Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes 50% (8 votes) No 50% (8 votes)

“So you don’t want to say, one way or the other, whether your support…” Halperin followed up.

Vance jumped in, saying, “I’m not anti-endorsing him. I’m not pro-endorsing him. I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections.”

🚨New: Vice President JD Vance has declined to endorse Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election, saying that he only endorses American candidates and that he is not getting involved in Israeli elections https://t.co/jnBmipvwMo — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 20, 2026

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade responded to Vance’s answer, arguing, “He went out of his way to say, ‘Although the president endorses Bibi Netanyahu, I am not.”

“That’s interesting, because the rap on him is that he seems to be a little bit anti-Israel,” Kilmeade added.

Fellow co-host Lawrence Jones likewise commented, “Unforced error. There’s no reason to say that.”

JD Vance is now being labeled anti-Israel, that he committed an ‘unforced error,’ and they’re ‘disappointed’ he didn’t endorse Bibi Netanyahu https://t.co/1ETjlpizK7 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 20, 2026

Kilmeade then pointed out that Vance “went and campaigned for Viktor Orban in Hungary, so you can’t say, ‘I don’t worry about other people’s elections,’ when you go see Viktor Orban in Hungary, who lost.”

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his endorsement, saying, “You have been by far the greatest friend Israel has ever had or will have in the White House, and all of civilization is emboldened by your boldness.”

Trump replied, “You’re the man I want by my side, Bibi.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to President Donald Trump: “And people in America should know that you have stood up against the greatest danger that faces them in Iran with nuclear weapons.” https://t.co/lDZMQDe8oK — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) October 19, 2026

Netanyahu pledged that together they would finish the job against Iran and expand the Abraham Accords for peace.

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