A new report claims that Fox Corporation founder and CEO Rupert Murdoch is souring on the candidacy of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Rolling Stone claimed to have spoken to multiple people close to the media magnate who said he is upset at former President Donald Trump’s big lead in early 2024 primary polls.

There were reports after the 2020 midterms and earlier this year that the billionaire would not support a third Trump bid for the White House. Murdoch was said to have favored DeSantis, who he believed had a better chance of winning a general election.

The outlet reported: “Murdoch in particular has been voicing his doubts and frustrations in private discussions and calls, at times wondering if a DeSantis ‘comeback’ is possible at this point.”

Since DeSantis entered the race in May, his support has stayed around the low 20s in most polling.

Meanwhile, polls show Trump with 50 percent support or more among likely primary voters.

One source told Rolling Stone that Murdoch is worried about being “stuck” with Trump as the nominee.

“[Murdoch’s] understandable worry is that we may end up being stuck with Trump anyway,” a person described as a “senior Fox source” said.

The person added, “And DeSantis is underperforming. Anybody can see that … [and the Murdochs], they’re seeing it, too.”

Rolling Stone further reported that its sources said Murdoch is displeased with DeSantis’ messaging placing him as a more conservative alternative to Trump and has called his campaign too internet-based to connect with voters.

The report claimed Murdoch is not ready yet to sever a relationship with DeSantis, but said Murdoch and his son Lachlan would not think twice about ditching the popular governor if and when the time came.

“They are transactional and can smell a loser a mile away,” a person described as a “Fox insider” told Rolling Stone.

DeSantis defended his campaign Sunday during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, who cited a recent report from Politico, claiming there are concerns in his inner circle that his campaign is “behind.”

“But I’m wondering what’s going on with your campaign?” Bartiromo said. “What happened?”

“Maria, these are narratives,” DeSantis said. “The media does not want me to be the nominee. I think that’s very, very clear. Why? Because they know I’ll beat Biden.”

DeSantis said he had proved doubters wrong his entire career and his candidacy is built for the long haul.

“I would just also point out my re-election in Florida, we had the greatest victory that any Republican governor candidate in the history of the state had,” he said. “And yet, a few months before the election, I had media saying that somehow my re-election campaign was stalling, that we weren’t doing anything.”

Unlike in his razor-close 2018 race in which Trump endorsed DeSantis in the gubernatorial primary, the governor was not endorsed by Trump in his 2022 re-election bid.

The governor did not ask for an endorsement and Trump did not offer one.

DeSantis carried the state by almost 20 points.

The first Republican primary debate is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, and it will air on Fox News.

