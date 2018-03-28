The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Fox Host: Facebook ‘In Trouble’ as Congress Looks to ‘Reign Them In’

By Nick Givas
March 28, 2018 at 10:43am

Print

Host of the Fox Business show “Varney & Company” Stuart Varney, said the federal government is set to move on heavier regulations for tech companies and believes Facebook will take a hit as result.

“This is really about those big name technology companies, which really dominate the economy and they’re part of everybody’s lives,” Varney said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.

“Those big name tech companies ran this stock market straight up.

“They were wonderful performers. They got a mountain of cash. They dominate people’s lives. They dominate the market, until now.”

“Suddenly, they’re in trouble,” he continued.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“Because they’re so big, so powerful, so intrusive, that politicians want to get a grip on them and reign them.

“And if they reign them in … you reign those big tech companies in and the stock price goes down.

That’s what we’re seeing at the moment,” he continued.

Varney said Facebook relies on taking users’ information and selling it.

Do you think the federal government should regulate Facebook?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

He believes talks of changing its business model has caused the company’s stock to fall.

“Their business model is they take your information and sell it at enormous profit.

“Is that business model going to be changed or restricted in the future? It sure looks like it, especially in the case of Facebook.

“If that happens, you restrict their business model. You restrict that high flying stock and you send it down.

RELATED: Thomas Phippen: Trump Just Popped The Giant Heads Of Egotistical Bureaucrats

“Facebook hit $195 a share earlier, either early this year or late last year.

“It’s now at 150,”  Varney concluded.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Congress, Facebook

By: Nick Givas on March 28, 2018 at 10:43am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens

Former Supreme Court Justice Says It’s Time to Repeal the Second Amendment

Becky Loggia

Nunes: We Found Links Between Clinton, the Democrat Party, and Russia

Randy DeSoto

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid Reveals Gift ‘I Can Only Imagine’ Father Gave Son

Becky Loggia

David Hogg Displeased After School Listens to Him but Bans HIS Rights

Jack Davis

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

McCabe Admission: Some Answers to Investigators Were ‘Not Fully Accurate’

Haitham al Mhana

Edwin Duterte

Edwin Duterte: The Republican Who Can Unseat Maxine Waters

Chris Agee

iowa state capitol, ar-15

Iowa Legislators Move to Protect Gun Owners by Amending State Constitution

Andy Arnold

2018 March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Students Need To Practice Responsibility, Not Victimhood

Recently Posted