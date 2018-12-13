Popular Fox Meteorologist Takes Her Own Life After Complications with Eye Surgery

A Fox TV meteorologist in Michigan took her own life after almost two months of struggling to recover from laser eye surgery, Fox2 Detroit announced Thursday morning. Jessica Starr, a 35-year-old wife and mother of two, had worked at the TV station since 2011, according to The Daily Mail.

Starr had attempted to come back to work a month after the surgery, but was unable to continue because her eyes hadn’t fully healed.

Starr’s colleagues announced her tragic death on the station’s Thursday morning show.

“Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life,” one of Starr’s colleagues said. “All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us.”

“Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.”

In a video uploaded to Starr’s Facebook page on the day she went back to work, she explained that she was struggling, but trying to work.

“I am struggling a little bit so I need all the prayers and well wishes. This is a hard go,” she said. “If you have any tips or input I’d appreciate it, I’m trying to stay strong and get through this recovery.”

She wrote her last Facebook on Nov. 14. “(Y)esterday was a struggle for me,” she wrote. “I really wanted to come back but I need more time to recover. Please keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time. Will keep you updated.”

“Our hearts are broken,” Starr’s fellow Fox2 anchor Amy Andrews wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

f you or someone you know is hurting or needs to talk help is available 24/7. Call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-talk. pic.twitter.com/0LFVjqRqGv — Amy Andrews Fox 2 (@AmyAndrewsFOX2) December 13, 2018

“Jess was the first coworker to come over and see my baby girl when she was born,” Fox2’s Derek Kevra wrote Thursday. “We hung out after work, we laughed together and complained about stuff together… She was truly like a sister to me. I will miss you Jess. I love you. Rest in Peace.”

If you or someone you know is in distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741. Their crisis center provides free confidential emotional support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

