Fox News Analyst Explains Why Obama Should Be 'Thanking' Trump After Tulsi Gabbard's Intel Bombshell

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said former President Barack Obama owes a debt of gratitude to President Donald Trump.

Jarrett made the remark Wednesday on “Hannity” while discussing new allegations against the Obama administration tied to the 2016 Russia hoax.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced last week that she had uncovered evidence that Obama directed his closest confidantes to doctor intelligence to ensnare Trump in a scandal before he ever took office.

Earlier this week, she told reporters that she referred those involved for criminal prosecution.

While reacting to the comments on “Hannity,” Jarrett noted the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling on presidential immunity could now protect Obama from being prosecuted.

“Barack Obama should be thanking Donald Trump,” Jarrett said on Fox News. “Why? Because he obtained from the U.S. Supreme Court the very kind of immunity that will protect Barack Obama.”

In July 2024, the high court ruled that presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for “official acts” carried out while in office.

Gabbard said newly declassified documents expose a coordinated criminal effort to falsely accuse Trump of colluding with Russia during the 2016 election.

“These documents provide direct evidence proving what many Americans have suspected all along,” Gabbard said.

According to the files, top Obama officials relied on the discredited Steele dossier to justify the narrative.

Trump said Tuesday the actions amounted to treason.

“This was treason. This was every word you could think of,” Trump said. “They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election.”

He added, “They did things that nobody’s ever even imagined.”

Jarrett emphasized that several top officials admitted under oath that they had no “empirical evidence” of a Trump-Russia conspiracy.

Trump made similar comments on Friday morning from the White House South Lawn.

A reporter asked him, “How do you think the SCOTUS ruling on presidential immunity would apply to former President Barack Obama and what you’re accusing him of doing?”

Trump fired back, “It probably helps him a lot — the immunity ruling. But it doesn’t help the people around him at all.”

“He’s done criminal acts, there’s no question about it,” he concluded. “Obama owes me big.”

