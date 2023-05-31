Fox News Anchor Dana Perino Reveals Health 'Incident' in On-Air Segment with Her Doctor

Fox News anchor Dana Perino revealed on Wednesday’s “America’s Newsroom” she had a spot on her forehead that required treatment by a dermatologist.

For the segment, she was joined by her co-host Bill Hemmer and her “trusted doctor” Arash Akhavan.

Hemmer segued into the announcement saying, “Dana, my partner, just had an incident,” allowing Perino to discuss the issue.

Perino recalled meeting Akhavan a few years ago when she noticed a spot on her forehead that alarmed her.

“I was concerned,” the former press secretary said.

While Perino stopped short of saying the exact medical issue, she added it was treated and they “got ahead of it.”



Akhavan stated the two biggest ways to combat skin cancer — “prevention” and “early detection.”

“In your case [Perino], we were able to detect things early and take care of it before it became a real issue.”

Perino praised her makeup artists for their job during that time period.

“The makeup artists were very good, covering it up all the time.”

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The Skin Cancer Foundation said, “1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.”

The foundation noted, “More than two people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour.”

Akhavan elaborated on just how prevalent skin cancer is. “There is more skin cancer diagnosed in the United States every year than all other cancers combined.”

“I always tell my patients, ‘Look for the ugly duckling.’ If one of the spots doesn’t match the other spots, bring that to the attention of a board-certified dermatologist.”

The dermatologist answered more questions and misconceptions with an additional Fox News interview.

Such as one of the common ones, “as long as you don’t burn, it’s healthy to get a little color.”

“If your skin is getting enough UV exposure to cause a tan, then it is getting enough UV exposure to cause DNA damage that can lead to skin cancer and promote aging,” Akhavan said.

