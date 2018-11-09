SECTIONS
Fox News Anchor Quits To Spend More Time with Family

By Chris Agee
at 12:20pm
Fox News is losing another on-air personality.

In a tweet Friday morning, anchor Jackie Ibanez revealed that she would be stepping away from the news desk to spend more time pursuing a bigger passion: motherhood.

“Today is my last official day as the full-time overnight anchor @FoxNews,” she wrote. “I’m taking some time to spend at home with my 3 beautiful kids.”

The tweet promised followers that they will “still see A LOT” of her as she continues her career in media.

“I have some fun & exciting adventures planned for all my social media friends,” Ibanez wrote. “Don’t go anywhere!”

The tweet also included a video with her personal message to her followers.

“You have waited patiently long enough,” she said. “What is my big announcement? Today is my last official day at Fox News.”

She revealed that she will be “taking some time to enjoy motherhood” and pursue other projects.

“I’m going to be staying home with my three beautiful, rambunctious, spunky, wild, absolutely crazy, gorgeous children,” Ibanez said. “I love being a mother and you know that it’s number one to me — family first.”

Those fans and viewers who have followed her career so far are invited to join her in her next chapter, she said.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Ibanez said. “I have a number of adventures planned for us. Yeah, you and me. I’m going to bring you into my world and show you what motherhood is like right here under the roof of my own home.”

She said she would broadcast from family vacations and had “a number of things planned” for her social media profile.

The video ended with an expression of gratitude toward her loyal followers.

“Thank you for joining this journey with me the last four years at Fox, and may it continue,” she said. “Love you, have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend. We will chat soon my friends.”

Her youngest child will celebrate his first birthday next month.

As TV Newser reported in December, Ibanez was one of two Fox News channel personalities to give birth on the same day.

